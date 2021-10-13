European Tour: Jon Rahm ready for fresh chance for victory on Spanish soil at Andalucia Masters
Jon Rahm is looking to bounce back from a disappointing finish to the Open de Espana when he tees it up on home soil again at the Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters. The world No 1 was in prime position to claim a third consecutive victory of his home Open when he went into the weekend just a shot off the halfway lead in Madrid, only to fade to a tied-17th finish after rounds of 73 and 69 left him six strokes behind tournament winner Rafa Cabrera Bello.www.skysports.com
