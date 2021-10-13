Peloton's Robin Arzón On Motherhood and How She Is 'Still Determining' What It Looks Like to Her

During the toughest part of almost any Olivia Amato workout — you know, when you're about midway through, dripping in sweat, and not exactly feeling like your strongest self — there's a moment when Amato will look straight into the camera (as if she's speaking directly to you) and will say with the biggest smile, "you look amazing!" That infectious positivity is exactly why the cycling, strength, and running instructor has earned the reputation of Peloton's "#1 hype girl" (it's even in her Instagram bio). And while many know Amato as an unbelievably upbeat beauty who pushes Peloton members to the limit, some may not realize that the New York native made a major career pivot just a few years ago that changed the trajectory of her life forever.

