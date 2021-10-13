Peloton's Robin Arzón On Motherhood and How She Is 'Still Determining' What It Looks Like to Her
Few words sum up the spirit of Peloton's vice president of fitness programming and head instructor, Robin Arzón, more accurately than "swagger." So it's only fitting that one of the fitness star's favorite terms is front and center in the cover line, "Mom With Swagger," accompanying a gorgeous photo of Arzón and her 7-month-old daughter, Athena Amelia, on the October/November 2021 cover of Parents Latina magazine. The story details Arzón's personal and professional journey, all the while chronicling the lessons she's learned over the course of her career as an elite athlete, author, and all-around kick-ass human. (Related: Peloton's Robin Arzón Is Teaching a MasterClass on Mental Strength)www.shape.com
