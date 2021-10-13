Was tunnel under Glastonbury site part of Underground Railroad?

Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer

GLASTONBURY — A local historic preservationist told the Town Council on Tuesday that an historic Main Street building — the Wright-Gaines house — marked for demolition for a big development project has a tunnel under it to a nearby house, raising questions about whether it may have been part of the Underground Railroad.

That comment came from Steve Bielitz of 80 Newell Lane. He owns Glastonbury Restoration LLC, which specializes in “restoration of period structures.”

The information on the tunnel caused obvious excitement to council Chairman Thomas P. Gullotta, a Democrat, who, with Republican Councilman Kurt P. Cavanaugh, has been championing historic preservation this year.

A connection to the Underground Railroad would increase the historic significance of the buildings at the ends of the tunnel. The Underground Railroad was a covert network of opponents of slavery who helped fugitive slaves escape in the pre-Civil War era.

But, precisely because it was secret, records on the Underground Railroad are sparse, Bielitz said today.

MYSTERY TUNNEL

WHERE: FROM WRIGHT-GAINES HOUSE AT 2281 MAIN ST. TO SMALL HOUSE IN PARKING LOT TO ITS REAR

QUESTION: WAS IT USED TO HIDE FUGITIVE SLAVES BEFORE THE CIVIL WAR AS PART OF THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD?

SIGNIFICANCE NOW: IF THE ANSWER IS YES, IT WOULD INCREASE THE HISTORICAL SIGNIFICANCE OF THE BUILDINGS AT EITHER END, STRENGTHENING THE ARGUMENT FOR PRESERVING THEM IN THE FACE OF A BIG DEVELOPMENT PROPOSAL CALLING FOR THEIR DEMOLITION.

He said he hasn’t seen the tunnel but has been told about it in recent days by three people, one of whom told him it is 8 feet high.

The council unanimously adopted a resolution Tuesday opposing demolition of what are now considered two buildings on Main Street. One of them includes the Wright-Gaines house at 2281 Main St. and the former Gaines Hotel next door at 2285 Main St.

The house and hotel are connected and, with a later addition on the south side, make up the commercial block at 2277-2289 Main St. It houses several small businesses — Brides to Be, Village Wool, The Best Wine Shop in Town, the Mahogany Shoppe, and Evets Glass-Works. There are apartments on the second floor.

The other building the council wants to preserve is the small office building at 2389 Main St., between Daybreak Coffee Roasters and the Welles-Turner Memorial Library.

The commercial block and the office building, along with three other structures, would be demolished as part of the current plan for a big residential and retail development on the west side of Main Street, known as the Residences at Hebron and Main.

The council is hoping to dissuade the developers from pursuing that aspect of their plan.

A possible way of doing that suggested by Republican Council Minority Leader Whit Osgood, would be for the town to buy the commercial block that includes the Wright-Gaines house and the Gaines Hotel.

A building that hasn’t been much discussed to date is the two-story house in the parking lot behind the commercial block. It would also be removed for the proposed development.

The tunnel from the Wright-Gaines house goes to that house, Bielitz told the council. He said the house in the rear dates from the 18th century, as does the Wright-Gaines house.

But there is a difference of opinion on that issue. A paper written for the local Historical Society by Susan Goodrich Motycka, which was included in the information distributed to council members before Tuesday’s meeting, says the house in the rear was built for farm and hotel workers in 1875.

Bielitz said today that he based his opinion on the styles he has seen in the house to the rear. But he said he will get more information when he has a chance to look at the house in more detail.