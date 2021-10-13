CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Dominic Cummings says government never intended to stick to Brexit deal it signed and would 'ditch bits we didn't like' after 'whacking Corbyn'

By William Cole For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Dominic Cummings has suggested it was not the government's intention to stick to its own Brexit deal.

Instead, the Prime Minister's former advisor has claimed he planned to 'ditch bits we didn't like' from the agreement after winning the 2019 general election.

In a series of tweets last night, Mr Cummings said that the UK should 'of course' be allowed to 'sometimes' break deals 'like every other state does'.

This is believed to be a reference to the Northern Ireland Protocol section of the Brexit agreement that prevents a land border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The protocol has caused havoc with border checks across the Irish Sea, and led to fears Northern Ireland could now be treated differently to the rest of the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CUgcA_0cPzLq3i00
Dominic Cummings has suggested it was not the government's intention to stick to its own Brexit deal

But after the government played hardball by extending a grace period on the border checks last month, the EU now appears to be ready to offer a new Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.

Since striking the final agreement on Christmas Eve last year, Britain has been accused of refusing to follow the agreement and is already pushing for reforms.

Speaking of the pressure he felt to strike the Brexit deal, Mr Cummings wrote: 'We took over a party on ~10%, worst constitutional crisis in century, much of deep state angling for BINO or 2REF.

'So we wriggled thro(ugh) with best option we c(oul)d & intended to get the (trolley emoji - a reference to Boris Johnson) to ditch bits we didn't like after whacking Corbyn. We prioritised.'

The former Downing Street chief then added 'Now time for IM2 #Frosty,' a reference to the Internal Markets Bill which works to prevent internal trade barriers coming into force between parts of the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFjAg_0cPzLq3i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w0EPg_0cPzLq3i00

It comes as the European Commission plans to propose a resolution to the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol, which clashes with the Internal Markets Bill.

The Telegraph reports the EU will offer to remove up to 50% of customs checks on British goods entering Northern Ireland and that more than half the checks on meat and plants entering Northern Ireland would be ditched.

An EU official told the Telegraph: 'Brussels is going to allow more goods to pass into Northern Ireland without checks in return for having more data to do proper market surveillance.

'The number of checks will go down massively. This is the best way to cut checks, short of a Swiss-style alignment agreement.'

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic has also pledged to offer more of a voice for politicians and civic society in Northern Ireland on how the contentious trading arrangements operate.

While the measures may potentially go some way to reducing everyday friction on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, they are unlikely to satisfy a UK Government demand over the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

On Tuesday, UK Brexit negotiator Lord Frost made clear the removal of the ECJ's oversight function in relation to the protocol was a red line for the Government.

Under the terms of the deal struck by the UK and EU in 2019, the ECJ would be the final arbitrator in any future trade dispute between the two parties on the operation of the protocol.

The UK now wants to remove that provision and replace it with an independent arbitration process.

Mr Sefcovic has insisted that the EU will not move on the ECJ issue.

He has pointed out that Northern Ireland would be unable to retain single market access - a key provision of the protocol - if the arrangement was not subject to oversight by European judges.

It is anticipated that the EU proposals, along with a wish list of reforms outlined by the Government in July, will form the basis of a new round of negotiations between Brussels and London in the weeks ahead.

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU as a way to sidestep the major obstacle in the Brexit divorce talks - the Irish land border.

It achieved that by shifting regulatory and customs checks and processes to the Irish Sea.

The arrangements have created new economic barriers on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

This has caused disruption to many businesses in Northern Ireland and also created a major political headache for the Government, as unionists are furious at what they perceive as a weakening of the Union.

However, other businesses have benefited from the terms of the protocol, which provides Northern Ireland traders unique unfettered access to sell within the UK internal market and EU single market.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Michael Caine: Brexit voter ‘thought Boris Johnson was great’ but is now ‘very disappointed’ in Prime Minister

Michael Caine has clarified his political views on Boris Johnson in a brand new interview.The 88-year-old actor, who has often voted Conservative in the past, was in favour of Brexit – and still maintains his position despite recent issues surrounding the UK’s supply chain. “Oh, that’s teething trouble,” Caine told The Guardian. “It’s obviously not going to go well immediately. I mean, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’ve got to wait for Boris to come back off holiday. I mean, to do that, to go on holiday right now, it’s unbelievable. Empty shelves. People queueing for petrol....
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Green is good’, PM Johnson tells investors as he urges them to back UK plans

Boris Johnson has called for billions of investment into green technologies as he said governments and the markets must work together to tackle climate change.The Prime Minister announced a new partnership with Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Catalyst to drive an extra £200 million of private sector investment in green power schemes in the UK.Mr Johnson said the power of consumer choice and the trillions of dollars able to be invested by companies were essential for creating green growth and jobs.He was speaking at the Government’s Global Investment Summit aimed at attracting overseas funding for UK projects.The world’s top investors have...
U.K.
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why some fear a 'Polexit' from European Union

Poland will be a focus of European attention this week, with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki addressing the European Parliament and leaders at a European Union summit expected to grapple with a legal conundrum created by a recent ruling by Poland's constitutional court. Some opponents of Poland's nationalist government fear that the court's ruling has put the country on a path to a possible “Polexit,” or a departure from the 27-nation EU like Britain did with Brexit. The government denounces those spreading the idea, which it calls “fake news.” Here is a look at the differing views on the matter...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid cases are rising again. Has Boris Johnson learnt from his mistakes?

To say that Boris Johnson has enough on his plate after his brief holiday in Spain is an understatement. He’s trying to set out a convincing “net zero” strategy, while putting pressure on foot-dragging nations to make detailed commitments at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, which is only 12 days away.There are also real tensions to be resolved between him and Rishi Sunak ahead of next week’s Budget and government-wide spending review. Daily updates on the supply chain issues threatening the post-pandemic economic bounce-back. The unwanted, unexpected and painful task of speaking for the nation after the murder of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

PM did not understand his own Brexit deal, says former adviser Dominic Cummings

Boris Johnson never understood what his Withdrawal Agreement with the EU really meant, his former chief adviser has said. Dominic Cummings said in a provocative series of tweets that he had always intended to get “the trolley” – his derogatory nickname for the Prime Minister – to “ditch the bits we didn’t like” after beating Labour in the 2019 general election.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Dominic Cummings says UK always intended to ditch NI protocol

The UK government always intended to “ditch” the Northern Ireland protocol, Boris Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings has claimed. In a string of tweets, Cummings said the flawed Brexit deal had been a way to get out of the electoral doldrums and “whack [Jeremy] Corbyn”, and “of course” the government should be allowed to “sometimes break deals… like every other state does”.
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 was going to ‘ditch’ Brexit deal and Johnson ‘didn’t have a Scooby-Doo’ what it meant, Cummings claims

Downing Street always intended to “ditch” parts of the Brexit deal and Boris Johnson “never had a scoobydoo” what the agreement actually meant, his former right-hand man Dominic Cummings has claimed, as the government urges Brussels to rewrite the agreement.Following months of discontent with the Northern Ireland protocol, Brexit minister Lord Frost has threatened to unilaterally suspend the mechanism, negotiated just two years ago as part of the Brexit deal, unless the EU agrees to effectively tear it up and replace it.Insisting that “we always sign treaties in good faith and intend to implement them”, Lord Frost suggested on Tuesday...
POLITICS
Indy100

Brexiteer accidentally says government has tried to make Brexit deal ‘worse’ in awkward ‘Freudian slip’

A Brexiteer accidentally said the government has tried to make the Brexit deal “worse” since it was passed and people are describing it as a “Freudian slip”. Speaking on BBC Newsnight about the deal and whether it has contributed to recent supply-chain and labour shortage issues,Bernard Jenkin - who supported Brexit - said he wasn’t an initial fan of the move but voted for it because he saw no alternative at the time.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Great Britain#Uk#Eu#Bino#The European Commission#Telegraph
The Independent

Government needs a plan to make Brexit work, says Emily Thornberry

Shadow trade secretary Emily Thornberry said the Government need to have a proper plan ‘to make Brexit work’. On The Andrew Marr Show the labour MP was asked about worker shortages, to which Ms Thornberry said: “It is all very well to deliver Brexit but you need to make Brexit work.”
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Are the new paving stones it?’: Red wall waits for levelling up it fears will never come

It is the government’s flagship agenda, an oft-repeated promise to revive and regenerate communities that have long felt left behind.In Scunthorpe, however, levelling up currently appears to mean, er, paving stones.The Lincolnshire town of 83,000 people is exactly the kind of place ministers tend to have in mind when they talk of the need for rejuvenation: decimated by deindustrialisation in the Eighties, smashed by austerity over the last decade and, most recently, hammered by Covid-19.Yet, almost two years after Boris Johnson first vowed to level up the country, the only sign of action here in Scunthorpe is £1m being lavished...
POLITICS
The Independent

Queen praises UK’s move to a sustainable future but says there is more to do

The Queen has said she is “proud” of how the UK is moving towards a sustainable future but “there is still much more to do”.The head of state also urged nations to “rise to the challenge” and avert the problems associated with climate change as the Government hosted business leaders at its Global Investment Summit in London.The Queen’s comments were made in her foreword for the event’s official brochure, and come after the monarch appeared to suggest last week she was irritated by a lack of action in tackling climate change.In an overheard exchange following the opening of the Welsh...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
The Independent

MPs ‘likely’ to be offered private security guards after David Amess killing, says Dominic Raab

MPs are set to be offered more private security guards for when meeting their constituents at surgery events following the murder of Sir David Amess, the justice secretary has signalled.Dominic Raab said an increase in private security is the most “likely” option to boost safety, rather than putting more police officers outside MPs’ surgeries.Home secretary Priti Patel said on Sunday that MPs could be given police protection while they carry out constituency meetings as part of a “range of measures” under consideration.But the justice secretary raised concerns that having police officers could have a “chilling effect”, as constituents look...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson to laud green credentials of firm that runs ‘UK’s largest carbon emitter’

The company behind a power plant accused of being Britain’s biggest carbon emitter is set to be highlighted by Boris Johnson as an example of the “best of UK innovation and green technology”, The Independent has learned. The prime minister will this week host 200 investors at a summit featuring 12 companies that are supporting his 10-point climate plan and “helping cement the UK’s position as a science superpower and the world’s number-one centre for green technology”.But among the companies is the Drax Group, whose taxpayer-subsidised renewable energy plant in north Yorkshire...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Speaker reveals car bomb threat and criticises PM for dragging heels on social media crackdown

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has revealed he received a car bomb threat, as he criticised Boris Johnson’s government for failing to crack down on social media firms over the torrent of online abuse.Sir Lindsay said he recently received a disturbing threat – sent via an “offshore” Twitter account – that a bomb would be placed under his car.The Speaker called on social media platforms to “get their act together” following the killing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, and suggested legislation to force companies to tackle threats was long overdue.“If it was up to me and I was...
U.K.
The Independent

UK prime minister to lead tributes to slain lawmaker Amess

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead a special session of tributes in the House of Commons on Monday to David Amess a Conservative lawmaker stabbed to death as he met constituents in a church hall.A 25-year-old British man with Somali heritage, Ali Harbi Ali is being held under the Terrorism Act on suspicion of murder.The death of Amess, a popular legislator who had served in Parliament for almost 40 years, has shocked British politicians. It came five years after Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was shot and stabbed to death by a far-right extremist.The House of...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Wants A National Fleet Of All-Electric Cars, But On The Way There, His Own Admin Is Erecting A Speed Bump The Size Of A Nevada Mountain

President Joe Biden declared war on fossil fuels to lead America to a green-energy utopia. The U.S., in fact, was expected to arrive at this carbon-free locale in 2035, by Biden’s calendar. But much like the “Utopia” that St. Thomas More wrote about 500 years ago, it doesn’t exist. We...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

250K+
Followers
2K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy