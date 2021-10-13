October 2021 ACIP Immunization Updates
Are you an immunizing pharmacist or student pharmacist looking for current information pertaining to immunization schedules, newly licensed vaccines, and emerging vaccine technologies? The speaker for this webinar is APhA’s liaison member to the ACIP and will present the latest information from the October 19-20, 2021, ACIP Meeting. Pharmacists are encouraged to attend this educational event to stay abreast of recent immunization recommendations that may have a significant impact on your practice and continuing education.www.pharmacist.com
Comments / 0