Wickenburg, AZ

History

By Editorials
Wickenburg Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonta Vista Ranch, located on the banks of the Hassayampa River, just north of Wickenburg, opened its 16th season on October 15. The ranch owned by Mr. and Mrs. Lewis (Bob) White is one of the oldest and best known in the Southwest. Mr. White began his career as a guest rancher in 1924 as a member of the staff at the Circle Flying W Ranch, located on the original O’Brien Ranch, south of town, which was the first in Wickenburg to operate as a guest ranch. The following year Bob White and Jack Burden leased the O’Brien Ranch and started the now-famous Remuda Ranch. A year later in the summer of 1926, Mr. White – realizing the potential possibilities of this area as a guest ranch center – purchased the cow ranch of Ignacio Garcia and establish the Monta Vista ranch.

