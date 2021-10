Williamson County’s District 4 commissioners have chosen their nominee for the open Williamson County Schools Board of Education seat: Josh Brown. “Josh is a very humble man with a measured temperament and highly principled character,” the two commissioners wrote in a statement on Thursday. “We have no doubt that the residents of the 4th District and WCS will be well served by Josh and that he will make a great addition to the school board.”

