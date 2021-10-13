Alexander McQueen SS22 finds control in the chaos of London

Never mind that British house Alexander McQueen has been absent from presenting on home turf for five years. The brand has has always, always felt intrinsically London. On Tuesday, the house returned with great force, presenting at a venue that, quite literally, soaked up the heady environments found near the Thames. Set in a sort of greenhouse, views of the city surrounded the show, such as Tower Bridge, The Shard and The City, Gherkin and all. But what creative director Sarah Burton was most enamoured by this season was the ascent from the muddy banks of the river that informed the house’s last collection. This time, she was drawn to the sky right above our heads and its ever-changing complexity. Rain, sun, storm, snow, pigs. Only in Blighty, eh?