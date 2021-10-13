CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Estate agent who had a Cava-fuelled fight with her ex in lockdown is cleared of attacking him with scissors in furious row after she accused him of breaking Covid restrictions

By Chay Quinn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

An estate agent accused of pulling a pair of scissors on her ex-boyfriend and spitting at him during a Cava-fuelled fight during lockdown has been cleared of assault.

Former preparatory school teacher Helen Ollerton, 54, was accused of punching and attacking Wyn Rhys, 54, at his flat in Altrincham, Manchester, on November 14 last year.

The pair had split up some five weeks earlier, but Miss Ollerton had gone to her ex's flat to use his shower while hers was repaired, because they were in the same Covid bubble.

Miss Ollerton allegedly flew into a rage after Mr Rhys, a former psychology lecturer at Coventry University, said he was going to his bar which had been ordered to shut due to the pandemic.

Miss Ollerton became angry in the mistaken belief that he was going to illegally open up his premises to customers, the court heard.

But Ms Ollerton was cleared of assault by beating at Tameside Magistrates' Court after magistrates found inconsistences in Mr Rhys' evidence and said the case against her had been 'embellished' by her former partner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SWZwG_0cPzEcct00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rRBFo_0cPzEcct00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1onNa8_0cPzEcct00
Mr Rhys said that Miss Ollerton 'is essentially a charming, good professional person' during the trial at Tameside Magistrates' Court where he accused her of assault
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jVzEe_0cPzEcct00
Mr Rhys is a former psychology lecturer at Coventry University and runs the Mort Subite bar in a former mortuary near the former Altrincham Hospital

During the ensuing scuffle at Mr Rhys' rented basement apartment near Altrincham, Greater Manchester, Miss Ollerton was accused of threatening him with scissors.

Miss Ollerton also stood accused of spitting at her ex-partner while he was said to have kicked at her causing bruising to her wrist.

The incident occurred during the Government's 'firebreak' lockdown in November - five weeks after the couple had broken up.

Despite the split, the pair were in the same Covid bubble and Miss Ollerton asked if she could use his shower, due to her own bathroom undergoing renovation work.

Miss Ollerton told the hearing: 'My parents were self-isolating and they're in their late 80s, and my friend suffers from cancer and I needed to shower and clean myself and Wynn was my only option.'

Mr Rhys, who runs the Mort Subite bar in a former mortuary, told the hearing: 'She is essentially a charming, good professional person and there was no reason why I would not let her round.

'Helen then became agitated and it spiralled into an argument. She was verbally and physically aggressive.

'I encouraged her to leave, which she did not. Sadly, what occurred that afternoon just got worse and she picked up some scissors and thrust them at me.

'I was quite fearful for my physical safety. At that point, Helen went into my bedroom and started to cut up my bedding and my quilt.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ulrEM_0cPzEcct00
 Mr Rhys told the court that he had called 999 when he believed that he could not avoid altercation with Miss Ollerton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N5qQc_0cPzEcct00
 Magistrates said Miss Ollerton's evidence was 'credible and concise' when clearing her of the charge

Clearing Miss Ollerton, magistrates told her: 'The facts that are not disputed: the defendant and the complainant were both present and an argument took place.

'The facts that are in dispute: that Miss Ollerton assaulted Mr Rhys.

'We found your evidence was credible and concise. We found Mr Rhys's evidence to have inconsistencies, causing a loss of its credibility.

'There was the issue with the scissors and there was embellishment as the case progressed.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

NHS nurse faces 10 years in jail for ‘cleaning up crime scene after son kneecapped love rival’

A mental health nurse is facing 10 years in prison for cleaning up a crime scene after her son “kneecapped” a love rival in her car.Bolton Crown Court heard Patricia Dean, 58, phoned in sick to her job at a Manchester hospital to tidy her car after Vincenzo De Falco shot Jonathan Smith with a shotgun, MailOnline reported.Dean had the Mercedes sports model car undergo a full valet to wash away Mr Smith’s blood while police were searching for her 28-year-old son.Mr Smith was found in a Rochdale street and underwent hours of surgery on his legs, the court heard.The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Murderer severed man's arm after Birmingham dumbbell attack

A murderer has been jailed for "ferociously" attacking a man with a rolling pin and dumbbell before trying to dismember the body in a bath. Hassan Ghafar, 22, suffered dozens of injuries during the attack at a property in Birmingham on 7 February. The accused, David Joel Swaby, 34, said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate Agent#Covid#Cava#Scissors#Uk#Coventry University
Daily Mail

SAS Australia: Hell Week star and domestic violence victim breaks down in tears as she relives horrifying ordeal that saw her abusive partner dead after he attacked her with a saucepan

SAS Australia: Hell Week star Lena Kasparian broke down in tears as she relived a horrifying incident in her kitchen in 2011 that resulted in her abusive partner dying. On Monday's premiere episode, the Sydney fashion designer, 42, recalled how her drunk boyfriend Marc Zartarian attacked her with a saucepan after they left a party.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Two arrests made after Bristol drink-spiking video

Two men have been arrested after a video was posted on social media purportedly showed a female nightclubber's drink being spiked. Police have said two 18-year-olds from Gloucestershire have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance and are in custody. The footage appears to show a man dropping...
PUBLIC SAFETY
spectrumlocalnews.com

London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman

LONDON (AP) — A former London police officer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday for the kidnapping, rape and murder of a woman he tricked into his car using his police identification and COVID-19 laws. Wayne Couzens, 48, was accused of falsely arresting 33-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
indybay.org

The woman who mysteriously got to the island in the middle of the sea was identified

"Croatian police have identified a woman who, under mysterious circumstances, ended up on a rocky island in the middle of the sea. Writes about this Daily Record. An unidentified woman, who had previously been spotted in a rocky, inaccessible bay on the island of Krk, turned out to be a citizen of Slovakia. Information about 57-year-old Daniela Adamcova, according to the publication, came from the United States, where Adamtsova lived until 2015, before moving to Ireland.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

250K+
Followers
2K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy