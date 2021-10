The Red Sox are set to kick off the American League Division Series against the 100 win Rays. I don’t know how we got here, I really don’t. The team was in a continuous state of turmoil for an entire half of the regular season. The Red Sox lost one of their star players tripping over a base jogging out to right field in a game that they needed to win to clinch a wildcard spot. That J.D. Martinez incident was a metaphor for the entire second half. Yet somehow, the Red Sox are still standing.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO