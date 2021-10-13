CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The Components Of Critical Thinking

By Dr. Jim White
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is critical thinking, and why is it an essential skill?. Critical thinking provides us with the tools to analyze information so that we can harness the greatest amount of knowledge – and thus give ourselves the best chances of making smart decisions. Critical thinking leads us to become more rational and disciplined thinkers. It helps us focus on what is important so that we can set our goals higher and achieve them faster. It helps reduce prejudice, which provides us with a better understanding of our environment.

The Ledger

If we want students to succeed, teach ‘basic critical thinking’ – not reasoning

James V. Shuls, Ph.D., dean of the College of Education and the academic director for the American Center for Political Leadership at Southeastern University, in his column, "We must teach students reason, nuance," published in The Ledger on Oct. 4, 2021, writes: "The problem, of course, is that we have failed to instill in Americans the ability to reason, the desire to understand context, and the willingness to tolerate nuance."
Hackernoon

Critical Thinking, Cryptocurrency, and a Space Hotel

This week on planet internet: How often do you actually see hateful content on Facebook? How much responsibility should private companies have for the things that people choose to do? Why are Ukrainians among the top adopters of cryptocurrency in the world? How the rise and fall of the Soviet Union lead to a crypto-obsessed population. Also, why we plan to host our conferences in a space hotel. Hope you join us!Listen to The HackerNoon Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: ‘The vaccine is more harmful than the coronavirus itself’ — How one floundering Ohio lawyer played the right wing circuit and turned disinformation into a lucrative business

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. In one of dozens of recent media appearances, Ohio attorney Thomas Renz was claiming that coronavirus vaccines were more harmful than...
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
stjohnsource.com

Human Services Issues Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT)

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
itechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Study Reveals Big Impact of Stimulus Payments, $2000 Petition Close to Completion

Government officials might feel reluctant about a fourth stimulus check. However, a recent study revealed that Americans desperately need the fourth payment wave in this time of pandemic. Due to COVID-19, Americans confront economic price inflation, slower job gains and crippled supply chains. Many are suffering from these changes, especially...
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: The most obese state in America is also the most religious

Many individuals around the world, including those in the United States, identify as religious. Although there are many different religions, the majority of them are based on the belief in a higher power. Some parts of the world are extremely religious, while others are not. Some states in the United States are more religious than others.
Well+Good

A Cardiologist Explains Why Taking Daily Aspirin for Heart Attack Prevention Can Be Risky for Older Adults

Researchers estimate that millions of adults in the United States take low-dose daily aspirin to prevent cardiovascular events, like heart attacks and stroke. However, you might not know that in 2014, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) began recommending against the practice for people with no history of cardiovascular events. On Tuesday, the United States Preventative Service Task Force (an independent panel of experts in disease prevention) issued draft guidelines that suggest doctors stop recommending daily aspirin to people 60 and older who want to prevent their first heart attack or stroke.
Best Life

If You're Over 60, Do Not Take This OTC Medication Every Day, Officials Say

As you get older, you're more likely to have a number of medications you take every day to address ongoing health issues. Some of these are likely prescribed by your doctor, while others may be over-the-counter (OTC) medications or vitamins that are thought to be beneficial to your day-to-day activities. But are you regularly taking something you shouldn't be? U.S. officials are now recommending that anyone over the age of 60 remove one very common OTC med from their daily routine altogether, because it might end up more harmful than beneficial for older adults. Read on to find out what medication you should not be taking every day.
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
ceoworld.biz

In a world as drastically divided as ours, empathy is more critical than ever for effective and inclusive leadership.

Nearly every conversation I find myself in recently involves picking sides. It is as if I am plummeting toward a huge crevasse and I need to decide instantly – do I jump left or right? Liberal or conservative? Community wellness or personal rights? Should my kid play soccer or baseball? Everything is an either-or choice and there is no common ground. That framing reduces our complicated world into a limited-option, multiple choice test. It leaves no room for the nuance and complexities that make us human. But like it or not, we are humans and we lead humans. When we are at our best as leaders, we unite people around a shared goal. Those individuals may not share every single interest but the unifying goal serves as the sweet spot where we all overlap. Our challenge is to protect and expand that shrinking sweet spot. The first step in getting there? Empathy.
MSNBC

Critical race theory fears are based in lazy, racist thinking

Fads come and go in the trenches of the culture wars, but the obsession among Republicans with “critical race theory” lingers on. Though the madness has declined since the peaks this summer, when every other segment on Fox News was barraging viewers with yet another GOP operative masquerading as just another concerned parent who was sure little Braeden was gonna get a complex from learning that white people did bad things in the past.
Washington Examiner

Think Tanks

An argument for Section 230 reform: Highlights from my conversation with Neil Fried. Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act shields online intermediaries such as social media platforms from civil liability for content users post, but also allows them to moderate illegal, lewd, or otherwise harmful content as they see fit. These dual protections afforded to internet-based companies have been credited for the innovation and growth of social media companies, but Section 230 is often criticized across partisan lines. Does Section 230 invite too much content moderation, or too little? And how, if at all, should Section 230 be reformed?
Cleveland.com

Hudson textbook controversy shows what happens when critical thinking skills are in short supply

I agree with columnist Judi Nath that civil debate rather than knee-jerk outrage is better for addressing “uncomfortable — and at times controversial — subjects” (”'Protected’ from uncomfortable ideas, students are stifled in learning,” Oct. 3). Outrage seems to be the default response for many when something doesn’t perfectly align with preconceived notions. It can preclude rational thought. And it’s fast. People like fast these days; they expect it. Thinking takes time.
thevalleyledger.com

PBS39 Receives Ready To Learn Grant to Support Early Literacy and Critical Thinking Skills

PBS39 to Partner with CPB, PBS to Develop ‘Learning Neighborhood’. BETHLEHEM, PA.– October 5, 2021 –PBS39 has been awarded a $260,000 grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and PBS to extend the reach and impact of PBS KIDS early learning resources to local communities. Over the next four years, PBS39 will collaborate with local partners to create a “Learning Neighborhood” that fosters a community-wide culture of learning at home, in the neighborhood and within local systems and spaces. The program is part of the CPB-PBS Ready To Learn Initiative, funded by the U.S. Department of Education.
BETHLEHEM, PA

