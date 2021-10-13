All Hail the Salsa Queen

I’m obsessed with a new sound that’s all over my For You Page, and it’s one that makes me urgently rethink whatever outfit I’ve got on that day. I am referring of course to the “from now on, it’s going to be nothing but short, SHORT skirts around the house” TikTok sound that’s doing the absolute rounds, and if you’re anything like me you spent five minutes wracking your brain for where you knew it from. It’s one of them that sounds so familiar, you know you SHOULD know it but just can’t place. Well wonder no more, because I’ve done the research for you. No need to thank me.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO