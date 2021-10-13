CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Hail the Salsa Queen

By Josh Petersen
saltlakemagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalsa Queen’s castle may be in an unassuming West Valley office park, but inside, this royal salsa company’s HQ is as bright and colorful as their pico de gallo. Immediately, you see vibrant Day of the Dead murals, a nod to the brand’s signature glam and ghoulish Sugar Skull logo. In the back, a heaping barrel of tomatillos confirms that even as the business grows, the ingredients are still fresh. And then there’s the Salsa Queen herself. She has striking blonde hair, a custom silver Salsa Queen necklace and an unmistakable voice. You’ll recognize that voice if you follow Salsa Queen on Instagram or TikTok (@salsa.queen and @salsaqueenofficial, respectively.) Her videos are kooky, charming and totally removed from branded Instagram content conventions.

