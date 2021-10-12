CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Ronaldo scores hat trick, Denmark qualifies for World Cup

FOX Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother hat trick for Cristiano Ronaldo, another win — and qualification for the World Cup — for Denmark. And yet more crowd trouble in a game between England and Hungary. There was a sense of familiarity to the World Cup qualifiers in Europe on Tuesday, not least in Faro where Ronaldo extended his men's record tally of international goals to 115 by scoring the 58th hat trick of his career for club and country in Portugal's 5-0 win over Luxembourg.

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ronaldo’s hat trick keeps Portugal near top of Group A

FARO, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 10th international hat trick as Portugal cruised past Luxembourg 5-0 in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday to stay close to group leader Serbia. Serbia kept a one-point cushion at the top of Group A by defeating last-place Azerbaijan 3-1 at home. It...
SOCCER
Reuters

Ronaldo nets hat-trick as Portugal rout Luxembourg

FARO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A 58th career hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal stroll to a 5-0 home win over Luxembourg in Group A of World Cup qualifying on Tuesday. The treble, which meant Ronaldo became the first man to net 10 international hat-tricks, takes his tally to 115 international goals from 182 caps as he continues to pull away as the top men's international goalscorer of all-time.
SOCCER
Birmingham Star

Ronaldo becomes first men's player to score 10 international hat-tricks

Almancil [Portugal], October 13 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first men's player to score ten hat-tricks in international football. The Portuguese striker achieved the feat in Portugal's match against Luxembourg in Group A qualifying game for the 2022 World Cup. Ronaldo converted two penalties before netting a late header...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Independent

Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo defended by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after pressing criticism

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended Cristiano Ronaldo’s tactical role, insisting that he is doing everything he can despite lack of pressing as part of Manchester United’s attack.United were roundly criticised for their failure to shut down Leicester City during Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at the King Power Stadium.Brendan Rodgers’ side played through the lines easily, with the Leicester manager later admitting that a lack of pressing through the centre of United’s team made it easier for them to create scoring chances.Ronaldo has pressed opponents fewer times than any other Premier League player in his position and was among the least active...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European#Hungarians#Group C#Group A
fourfourtwo.com

RANKED! The 20 greatest-ever individual Champions League performances

For some, the Champions League is the yardstick for how good you are as a footballer. Doing it across 38 matches is one thing - but try doing it under the lights against the best in Europe. Plenty of tried, too. Champions League masterclasses are reserved for only the finest...
UEFA
The Independent

Football rumours: Mohamed Salah’s agent arrives in UK as talk grows of new deal

What the papers sayA new deal appears to be in the offing for Mohamed Salah. The Mirror reports the forward’s agent flew into England on Saturday, prompting speculation talks will soon begin between the 29-year-old and Liverpool about a new £500,000-per-week contract.The Mail cites Mundo Sportivo saying Barcelona have been “put off” in their plans to sign Ousmane Dembele to a new deal. The paper adds that move means Raheem Sterling leaving Manchester City on loan to the Spanish side is “growing more likely”Ross Barkley could find a new home at Burnley, according to The Sun. The midfielder is getting limited...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Scotland
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Place
Rome, IT
Tribal Football

Chelsea duo Werner, Havertz score as Germany qualify for 2022 World Cup

Germany have become the first team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after running out 4-0 winners against North Macedonia. Die Mannschaft only needed Armenia to drop points against Romania and win in Skopje to book their seats to Qatar. The hosts held off Hansi Flick's side for the...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

World Cup Qualifiers: Germany, Denmark 1st for Qatar 2022; Concacaf, UEFA, CONMEBOL, AFC, CAF play continues

The 2022 World Cup is just over a year away, and teams are starting to earn qualification, though many spots still remain. Qualifying windows in September and October pave the way for some tense clashes in November as more teams look to book their spots in Qatar. While it will likely take quite a bit for things to be sorted out in North America's Concacaf region and elsewhere, there has been some movement in Europe, and before long we could start to see national teams in South America begin to clinch, with Brazil leading the way. The Brazilians, five-time World Cup champs, are the only team to qualify for every single World Cup.
UEFA
theScore

Panama shuts out USMNT to score huge upset in World Cup qualifying

Panama beat the United States men's national team for the first time in a World Cup qualifier, shutting out its CONCACAF rivals 1-0 on Sunday to jump up to third place. Panamanian midfielder Anibal Godoy, who plays for Nashville SC in Major League Soccer, downed his adopted country with a scrappy header off a corner kick in the 54th minute.
MLS
Daily Mail

Denmark stars 'held pool romp with HOTEL STAFF' ahead of crucial World Cup qualifier as resort boss fumes at party beyond his 'wildest imagination'

A hotel boss has despaired after a pool party beyond his 'wildest imagination' took place between Denmark stars and female hotel staff before a World Cup qualifier. The Danish FA has opened an investigation after reports in the country claimed that players allegedly romped with staff members at an Elsinore hotel last week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
thehighlandsun.com

Ireland’s Curtis Campher gets rare double hat-trick in T20 World Cup opener

Ireland has enjoyed a miraculous start to the Twenty20 World Cup, with all-rounder Curtis Campher taking four wickets in four balls in their opening match of the tournament. The Netherlands started the 10th over of the group A match against Ireland on 2-50, but ended it 6-52 after Campher removed Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards and Roelof van der Merwe.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy