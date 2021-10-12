Ronaldo scores hat trick, Denmark qualifies for World Cup
Another hat trick for Cristiano Ronaldo, another win — and qualification for the World Cup — for Denmark. And yet more crowd trouble in a game between England and Hungary. There was a sense of familiarity to the World Cup qualifiers in Europe on Tuesday, not least in Faro where Ronaldo extended his men's record tally of international goals to 115 by scoring the 58th hat trick of his career for club and country in Portugal's 5-0 win over Luxembourg.www.foxsports.com
