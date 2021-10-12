Ronaldo scores hat trick, Denmark qualifies for World Cup

The 2022 World Cup is just over a year away, and teams are starting to earn qualification, though many spots still remain. Qualifying windows in September and October pave the way for some tense clashes in November as more teams look to book their spots in Qatar. While it will likely take quite a bit for things to be sorted out in North America's Concacaf region and elsewhere, there has been some movement in Europe, and before long we could start to see national teams in South America begin to clinch, with Brazil leading the way. The Brazilians, five-time World Cup champs, are the only team to qualify for every single World Cup.

