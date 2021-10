The Beverly Hills Hotel and its Polo Lounge are symbols of Hollywood, the intersection of executives, celebrities and the ultimate power lunch. So it was a fitting place for a meeting between Brian Robbins, the newly anointed president and CEO of Paramount Pictures, and Emma Watts, the president of its motion pictures group. Following the unceremonious ouster of her former boss, veteran studio chief Jim Gianopulos on Sept. 13, the future of Watts became the focus of much speculation around town. Many assumed Robbins would bide his time letting her go, given his lack of experience making big-budget studio event pics....

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO