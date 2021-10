The Glenturret is a gem of a distillery – small and perfectly formed, it is located in a beautiful setting alongside the River Turret, at the foot of the hills of Crieff in Perthshire. Crafting single malt whisky entirely by hand since 1763, The Glenturret is the oldest working distillery in Scotland and the maker of some of its finest whiskies. Now, in 2021, French crystal house Lalique has unveiled a restaurant at The Glenturret, making it the first distillery in Scotland to offer fine dining.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO