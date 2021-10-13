Video: CarWow tests BMW i4 M50, car turns out faster than claimed

We heard a wild rumor back in 2019 that Ferrari would be reinventing the Testarossa and giving it a V12 with 1,000 horsepower. It never materialized. But something far more exciting is on the way, and since we've experienced the thrill of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, we can happily state that Ferrari knows what it's doing. Still, not everyone is a fan of the ultra-modern design of its contemporary offerings, which is why Officine Fioravanti of Switzerland developed a Testarossa with a classic body and thoroughly modernized underpinnings. We first heard of this car undergoing development back in May, and now that phase has reached the point where the Swiss firm is comfortable in showing us the final design of the body.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO