Video: CarWow tests BMW i4 M50, car turns out faster than claimed

By Gabriel Nica
BMW BLOG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has become a sort of habit for car journalists to test out the claimed performance figures car manufacturers put out, in order to find the truth That’s because BMW, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and many other car makers have been rather modest with their claims in more than one regard. They have been intentionally releasing conservative power figures that, in turn, have lead to conservative acceleration numbers.

www.bmwblog.com

