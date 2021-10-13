CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia prepared to increase European gas supply if requested: Putin

By Staff
spglobal.com
 5 days ago

Russia is prepared to increase gas supplies to Europe if it receives requests for more gas from its customers, President Vladimir Putin said Oct. 13. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Speaking during Russian Energy Week in Moscow, Putin also said high gas prices could have...

