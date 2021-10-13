F1® 2021 - Spotlight

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to put the spotlight on some of the other additions and changes coming today. Now that patch 1.12, which includes Imola, Red Bull Racing’s special white livery and a raft of livery and sponsor updates, is live across all platforms (read the full notes right here), it’s time to put the spotlight on some of the other additions and changes coming today. Find out more on the new esports pit release, our timeout for multiplayer lobbies and social play templates below.

Autosport Online

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver

Racing in F1 is easy, right? All they do is drive in circles for a bit and try not to hit anything. Or any-one. Well, if you really think that then - like Honda’s 2008 livery - I’m afraid you’re all kinds of wrong. Today, only hours in the gym and a super-healthy diet will give you a chance when the lights go out. This is what it takes to become a modern F1 driver.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

The unsuspected failure of Michael Andretti in F1

An impressive genetic inheritance awarded Mario's son a head start in motor racing, but when it came to Formula 1, bad timing and some faulty decisions sealed his fate. Michael raced with McLaren in 1993, but his results fell painfully short of everyone's expectations, including his own. As the dominant...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

Sixty years ago, Innes Ireland took the first Formula 1 world championship win for Team Lotus in the United States Grand Prix. Stirling Moss had already scored four victories for founder and designer Colin Chapman’s cars, run by the crack privateer Rob Walker squad, and Lotus was to become a true powerhouse over the next two decades.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Podcast: F1 Turkish GP review

After recovering from 11th on the grid after a grid penalty to run as high as third, Hamilton was called into the pits with eight laps to go as Mercedes feared he could fall down the order on a risky no-stop strategy. Hamilton ultimately finished fifth in Turkey, leaving him...
MOTORSPORTS
egmnow.com

F1 2021 update introduces Imola

Codemasters has delivered a new update for F1 2021 that includes Imola, the second of three planned post-launch tracks. “The Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, also known as Imola, is named after the famous founder of Ferrari. It’s a circuit steeped in history, narrower than modern tracks, and characterized by its fast, often blind corners, and anti-clockwise direction,” the developer wrote. “Active on the Formula 1 calendar from 1980 to 2006, it’s seen many motorsport legends take to the track, before returning last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

2021 Hall of Fame: F1 nominees

Three world champions from the past 15 years with one title each. Which one deserves their place amongst the Hall of Fame great?. This year’s Formula 1 category is perhaps the most contentious of them all: we’re asking readers to decide whether Nico Rosberg, Jenson Button or Kimi Räikkönen is most deserving of the motor racing legend tag.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Hailing from Liechtenstein but trailing in F1

A who, what, where query on this picture would at first glance prompt a response placing Mike Hailwood in a Brabham in 1974 but that would be getting only part of the riddle right. F1 connoisseurs will have indeed recognized a Brabham BT44 at the Belgian Grand Prix at Nivelles...
MOTORSPORTS
ea.com

Explaining Rarity

Follow EASPORTSFIFA on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube for all the latest news and updates. Sign up to receive emails about EA SPORTS FIFA and EA products, news, events, and promotions. Play FIFA 22 now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC!. RELATED NEWS. FIFA...
FIFA
racingnews365.com

2022 F1 calendar announced

Formula 1 have announced a 23-round calendar for the 2022 season. As revealed by RacingNews365.com, the season will start in Bahrain on 20 March and end in Abu Dhabi on 20 November. The Australian, Canadian, Singapore and Japanese Grands Prix all return to the F1 schedule after being absent since...
MOTORSPORTS
ftnnews.com

Record Number of F1 Races in 2022

Formula 1 has announced a record-breaking race calendar for 2022. FIA’s World Motor Sport Council approved 23 Grand Prix. The season will begin in Bahrain on 20 March and finish in Abu Dhabi on 20 November, one month before Christmas – with Miami hosting the first of two races in the United States.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportico

F1’s US Growth Spurs Racing Fantasy League Into Gaming Startup

Benefiting from Formula One’s ascent in the U.S., GridRival recently raised a $3 million seed round to build a gaming destination exclusively for motorsports fans. GridRival hopes to attract fans of NASCAR, IndyCar and MotoGP, but its focus on F1 has given the startup a new angle into the American market.  F1 returns to Austin, Texas, this weekend riding a national popularity wave. The sport’s U.S. fanbase has increased by roughly 40% since 2018 to nearly 50 million, with higher growth rates among viewers in the key 18-34 demo, and ESPN’s F1 telecasts are up 40% over 2019 equivalents in many...
MOTORSPORTS
houstonianonline.com

‘Netflix has set the system for F1 in the US, Herta should pull on F1’

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Donica Patrick says it’s too late for an American driver on the F1. Netflix has already made the game very popular in the United States. She advises Colton Herta to succeed in it. Very important for Netflix F1. Liberty Media has been working to increase...
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Tabac | Reclaimed F1 Tyre | Bracelet

The Tabac F1 Bracelet combines genuine, upcycled Formula 1 tyres with black rhodium for a stylish look. Perfect for the Formula 1 fan, the Tabac Bracelet combines genuine, upcycled Formula 1 tyres with black rhodium for a stylish look. The slim design of the Tabac makes a stylish but understated...
CARS
Motorsport.com

Vettel: F1 mustn't neglect human cost of swelling F1 calendar

F1 is set to reveal its calendar for next season in the coming week ahead of the FIA's World Motor Sport Council meeting, with a 23-race schedule anticipated. F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali has already confirmed plans for a 23-race season that, despite finishing earlier in the year than 2021, will feature the most races in F1 history.
MOTORSPORTS
towardsdatascience.com

An Intuitive Guide To The F1 Score

As a data scientist, I have used the concept of the F1 score extensively, as it is a great way to consider both precision and recall simultaneously for clarification tasks. It is a very popular metric, and is also referred to as the Sorensen-Dice coefficient¹. But it was never an intuitive average for me.
