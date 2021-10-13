CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

The 30-Year Mortgage Rate Jumps Over 3.5% | October 13, 2021

By Leslie Cook
Lake Geneva Regional News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 3.523% over the holiday weekend, a jump of 0.054 percentage points. The last time the average rate was above 3.5% was in late June. Rates for all other loan categories were also higher, with the rate on the 30-year refinance loan increasing to 3.664%.

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Zillow to stop purchasing U.S. homes after building big backlog and facing staff shortages: Bloomberg

Zillow Group Inc. is pausing the purchase of U.S. homes as it works through a backlog of properties, Bloomberg News reported Sunday. The real-estate platform acquired more than 3,800 homes in the second quarter, after expanding into the home-flipping business in 2018 through its Zillow Offers unit. That company invites homeowners to request an offer on their house and uses its algorithms to come up with a price. If an owner accepts, it purchases the property, makes some repairs and puts it back on the market. "We are beyond operational capacity in our Zillow Offers business and are not taking on additional contracts to purchase homes at this time," a spokesperson for Zillow told Bloomberg in an email. "We continue to process the purchase of homes from sellers who are already under contract, as quickly as possible." The iBuying process, while powered by algorithms and pools of capital, also requires humans, including inspectors, contractors and decorators. But finding those workers has become challenging during the pandemic, which has see labor shortages across the economy. Zillow shares were down 6% premarket and have fallen 26% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 19%.
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

Rising mortgage rates shift lenders’ focus to home buyers

Mortgage lenders are refocusing on home buyers to drum up business during a slowdown in refinancing. Purchase mortgages made up almost half of the loans that were packaged into government-backed securities and sold to investors in the third quarter, according to Inside Mortgage Finance, an industry research group. That is the highest share since before the pandemic depressed interest rates and set off a record flurry of refinancing.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Mortgage rates may spike 30% next year, according to a new forecast

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. As if the housing market weren’t complicated enough these days, the Mortgage Bankers Association says higher rates are on the way—and homebuyers at the end of 2022 could be paying nearly 30% more for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage.
REAL ESTATE
Lake Geneva Regional News

Daily Mortgage Rates Tick Higher | October 18, 2021

The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage edged up to 3.435% today, increasing .004 percentage points over the weekend. The 30-year refinance rate, on the other hand, slid .003 percentage points to 3.573%. All other loan types saw either higher or unchanged rates. Today’s increase breaks a two-day streak...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Loan#Mortgage Lender#Fha Mortgage#Unemployment Rates#Freddie Mac
La Crosse Tribune

Daily Mortgage Rates Trended Lower This Week | October 16 & 17, 2021

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate loan ended the week at 3.431%, 0.038 percentage points lower than on Monday. The 30-year refinance rate was also lower than at the beginning of the week, settling in at 3.576%. Rates were lower overall despite a midweek surge that took the 30-year...
REAL ESTATE
fairviewlending.com

Jobs report disappoints, mortgage interest rates have jumped 30%, real estate ???

Happy Fall, it is hard to beat this time of year with snow up top and changing leaves in the valleys (do you know where I took this pic?) Yields for U.S. government debt posted the biggest weekly jump in months on Friday, as a selloff in bonds that commenced in late September proceeded despite a weaker-than-expected employment report for September. What happened in the recent jobs report? Why have interest rates risen sharply? How much higher will they go? What does this mean for real estate?
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CNBC

Weekly mortgage demand stalls, as rates jump to highest level since June

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to 3.18% from 3.14%. Applications to refinance a home loan fell 1% for the week and were 16% lower than the same week one year ago. Mortgage rates continued their trudge higher last week, leaving most...
REAL ESTATE
Lake Geneva Regional News

Today’s Mortgage Rates Drop Again | October 5, 2021

The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage decreased to 3.336% today. It’s the second day in a row the 30-year rate has declined after last week’s surge. Rates for most other loan types were also lower, although the interest rate on a 5/1 adjustable-rate loan stayed unchanged while the rate for a 30-year VA loan was up.
REAL ESTATE
madison

Mortgage Outlook: Falling Leaves, Rising Rates in October

I predict that mortgage rates will rise in October. There will be ups and downs day to day, but mortgage rates will be higher at the end of the month than at the beginning of the month. (That’s assuming the debt limit will be addressed in time to avoid a government default; if that doesn't happen, the economic effects could be dire.)
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

U.S. mortgage rates jump above 3% threshold, more increases expected

U.S. mortgage rates again shot up this week surpassing the 3% mark for the first time in weeks, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.01% for the week ending Sept. 30 — up from 2.88% last week. Four months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.88%.
BUSINESS
Riverside Press Enterprise

Home price gains will shrink to 3-5% in 2022, experts say

Freddie Mac mortgage rates climbed to 3.05% this week, 40 basis points higher than the in January. That’s before the Fed’s much anticipated plan to curtail bond buying, tapering mortgage-backed security purchases to $40 billion per month. Certainly, supply chain challenges and labor shortages have contributed to the Consumer Price...
BUSINESS
realtytimes.com

What is An All-Cash Offer When Buying a Home?

If you’ve ever watched a real estate show, particularly one that centers on the luxury market, you’ve probably heard quite a few references to all-cash offers. In the current market with low inventory and bidding wars, all-cash offers are a popular way for buyers to compete. You may find yourself...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy