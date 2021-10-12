CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura named Rose Bowl’s Pac-12 player of the week

By Colton Clark The Spokesman Review
Wenatchee World
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington State quarterback Jayden de Laura earned the Rose Bowl’s Pac-12 player of the week award Monday for his career day in the Cougars’ 31-24 win over Oregon State. De Laura, a sophomore and second-year starter from Hawaii, passed for a career-best 399 yards Saturday, completing 32 of his 46 attempts. He went 15 of 18 in the second half and threw all three of his touchdowns as the Cougars’ run-and-shoot offense came alive, scoring on four consecutive possessions.

