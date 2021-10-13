CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1® 2021 - Special Red Bull livery & other changes

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re adding a whole raft of livery and sponsor updates, along with one very special looking Red Bull. In September, we revealed the post-launch road map for F1® 2021 alongside the release of Portimao, a performance update and the Aston Martin Safety Car. Today, we’re re-introducing Imola to the Formula 1® game franchise for the first time since F1® 2013. It’s not just the Italian circuit that’s included, we’re adding a whole raft of livery and sponsor updates, along with one very special looking Red Bull. Go ahead, check out what’s new below.

