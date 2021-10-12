Conexion San Angelo Accepting Toys for Christmas Gift Drive

SAN ANGELO, TX –- With Christmas just seventy-four days away, Conexion San Angelo is gearing up for the holiday season with a gift drive for underprivileged kids in the area.

The gift drive will continue until December 9th –– with the toys being distributed on December 10th during the "Conexion San Angelo Christmas Posada" at the McNease Convention Center.

Donated toys must be new, unopened, and unwrapped. The items will then be wrapped by a gift-wrapping service provided by San Angelo Studios.

Toys can be dropped off at the following locations:

Downtown San Angelo

24 W. Concho | (325) 655-2345

Villzap-Columbia Tax Service

1623 S. Chadbourne | (325) 227-4899

San Angelo Studios