CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Angelo, TX

Conexion San Angelo Accepting Toys for Christmas Gift Drive

By Sonia Ramirez-Muñoz
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLyLp_0cPz3AbT00

SAN ANGELO, TX –- With Christmas just seventy-four days away, Conexion San Angelo is gearing up for the holiday season with a gift drive for underprivileged kids in the area.

The gift drive will continue until December 9th –– with the toys being distributed on December 10th during the "Conexion San Angelo Christmas Posada" at the McNease Convention Center.

Donated toys must be new, unopened, and unwrapped. The items will then be wrapped by a gift-wrapping service provided by San Angelo Studios.

Toys can be dropped off at the following locations:

Downtown San Angelo

  • 24 W. Concho | (325) 655-2345

Villzap-Columbia Tax Service

  • 1623 S. Chadbourne | (325) 227-4899

San Angelo Studios

  • 12 E. Twohig

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Calvary Cemetery to Host Fall Clean Up This Saturday

SAN ANGELO, TX –– This weekend the Calvary Cemetery will undergo its Fall Cleanup. On Saturday, October 23rd, cleanup crews will remove all flowers and unauthorized items on and around the graves and trees. Unauthorized items include borders, bricks, gravel, rock, garden ornaments, solar lights, rosaries, wind chimes, and statues. Family members and friends who have loved ones buried at Calvary Cemetery are asked to remove any items they don't want to be discarded by Friday, October 22nd. "All decor that does not abide by the rules will be permanently removed and disposed of without…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

All Women Veterans Alliance Serving Up Tasty Fish Plates Saturday for a Good Cause

SAN ANGELO – The newly formed All Women Veterans Alliance (AWVA) of San Angelo is growing and looking for new members in addition to holding several special events beginning with a Fish Fry Saturday, Oct. 23.   The first event is a Fish Fry Saturday Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plates can be picked up at the Jackson Lodge # 15 at 328 W. 3rd St. in San Angelo.  AWVA Commander Leandra Hernandez stopped by San Angelo Live! Monday to discuss the event.   According to Commander Hernandez, the Fish Plate Saturday includes catfish, beans, potato salad, bread and dessert.  Plates are to-go only…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo ISD to Host Vaccination Clinic for Middle Schoolers

SAN ANGELO, TX –– This Saturday the San Angelo Independent School District will be partnering with Shannon to host an immunization clinic for Texas families with middle-school-age children. Texas law requires students to be up to date to attend school. For seventh-graders, the state mandates they have the TDAP and Meningococcal (MCV4) vaccine. Students from the following schools are eligible to receive the vaccines. Parents and guardians can direct questions to the nurse working at their child's campus. Glenn Middle School | Wendi Polhemus at wendi.polhemus@saisd.org Lone Star Middle…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Christmas At Old Fort Concho Looking For Volunteers

SAN ANGELO, TX –– This year San Angelo will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Christmas at Old Fort Concho. This year's event will take place from December 3rd to December 5th. "The proceeds raised during the festival help fund programming and the continued preservation and restoration of San Angelo’s National Historic Landmark," officials said in a statement. "Christmas at Old Fort Concho offers a festive weekend of shopping, food, historical re-enactors, and much more all on the historic fort grounds." Putting the staple holiday event together requires the help of hundreds of people, and…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Society
San Angelo, TX
Society
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo's Own Film Festival Starts Thursday

SAN ANGELO, TX – Indie film makers from across Texas will show off their art during the 2021 San Angelo Revolution Film Festival this weekend. The films will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 14. They will also have shows on Oct. 15 starting at 12 p.m. and on Oct. 16 starting at 1 p.m. Movies will be shown at the Brooks & Bates Theatre in the San Angelo Performing Arts Center and the Murphey Performance Hall. This is the second annual film festival but will be the first live festival. The San Angelo Revolution Film Festival was created after the City of San Angelo acquired the Film Friendly…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Two New Businesses Moving in Next to the Old H-E-B

SAN ANGELO, TX – The shopping center next to the original H-E-B will be adding two new businesses in the near future. According to building permits published by the City of San Angelo during the month of September, the shopping center located at 3315 Sherwood Way will be adding a Laundry Luv laundromat  and an American Freight appliance store. The current tenets of the strip are WB liquors, Cricket Wireless, What Da Pho and a nail salon.  The project is expected to cost $300,000 for the Laundry Luv and $200,000 for American Freight. Crews are currently working on the projects on the east…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Plateau Brewing Company hosts Plateauberfest

SAN ANGELO, TX- Plateau Brewing Co., a locally-owned and operated Brewery and taproom, will host the business’s inaugural Plateauberfest event from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 214 South Chadbourne St. and in the adjacent parking lot.  Plateauberfest, a nod to the traditional German Oktoberfest, is free to attend, open to the public and family friendly. Attendees can look forward to a variety of craft beer brewed by Plateau Brewing Co., live music, Texas BBQ and delicious German fare provided by Southern Smoke BBQ, fun activities for kids hosted by the San Angelo Museum of Fine…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
377
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy