Midland Man Given Probation After Entering U.S. Capitol on January 6th

MIDLAND, TX –– Months after pleading guilty to charges related to the January 6th riot, a Midland man has officially received his sentence.

Eliel Rosa will be required to serve twelve months probation and pay $500 in restitution. Back in July, Rosa pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, and picketing in the United States Capitol Building.

The investigation into Rosa's involvement led law enforcement to find footage of him inside the building and to multiple social media posts where he supported the "fight" to “stop Biden from getting the win.”

The investigation showed Rosa was not part of the violence and did not commit any acts of vandalism. He also turned himself in three days after the riot, before the arrest warrant was even issued.

In exchange for a guilty plea, prosecutors dropped four additional charges brought against Rosa.

In a 17-page memorandum submitted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Rosa called entering the Capitol the stupidest thing he had ever done and offered an apology.

“The voices of desperation coming from the Capitol police officers will forever be engraved in my memory. I look forward to the day when I will be able to go back to D.C. again and personally ask for their forgiveness.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office had originally recommended three years probation, one month of house arrest, and 60 hours of community service.