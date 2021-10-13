CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Bank Welcomes Wilson Stokes as VP of Commercial Lending

By Joe Hyde
SAN ANGELO, TX — Texas Bank welcomes Wilson Stokes as a vice president and commercial lender. Wilson comes with 14 years of banking experience. He was raised in Ozona and graduated from Texas Tech University with a BBA in Finance. He received his MBA from Angelo State in 2012.

He and his wife, Erin, have two young boys.

Texas Bank stands alone as San Angelo’s only locally owned bank with three locations in San Angelo. The main bank is at 2201 Sherwood Way. Branch locations are at 4206 College Hills Blvd. and the Lake View branch at 1815 N. Chadbourne St.

Wilson Stokes, VP Commercial Lending at Texas Bank

