Get Free Trees From Idaho Power in Magic and Wood River Valleys

I grew up in a hunting household in Tucson. My dad and his hunting buddy Don would wait to see if they got certain hunting lotteries for certain game. They always looked forward to their hunting adventures and we looked forward to some yummy meat coming home. My dad even got into a crossbow phase where for a couple of years they only hunted with crossbows. I remember trying to pull it back one time and not even being able to get the bow set. Over the years my dad started going less and less, first it was maybe every other year, then just once in awhile. Now it has been years and years since my dad went hunting.

