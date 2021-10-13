CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green, OH

GRI Plants 450 Rubber Trees Through New Initiative

By Danielle Hess
Tire Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRI has launched its “Greening Our Planet” initiative by planting 450 rubber trees in the natural rubber estates of smallholder farmers in Moneragala, Sri Lanka, according to the company. The vision behind the Green X Circle social leadership initiative is to combine two farmer eco-systems and nurture the farmer communities to embrace sustainability into their actions whilst paying tribute and recognizing their hard work to keep the world moving, GRI said, adding that as the activities to strengthen the Sri Lankan natural rubber farmer connection are accelerating, the second phase of the Green X Circle initiative has been initiated.

