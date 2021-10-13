CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KKR's billionaire founders hand off leadership reins

Crain's Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) — Henry Kravis and George Roberts, quintessential dealmakers who have dominated global private equity for almost half a century, are ceding their leadership roles at KKR & Co. to make way for their handpicked successors. The billionaire founders of KKR elevated Joe Bae, 49, and Scott Nuttall, 48, to...

