BT celebrates the return of live collaboration at BBWF 21
UK operator group BT was prominent on the first day of Broadband World Forum 2021 as the telecoms industry welcomed the opportunity to meet in person once more. Trade shows have been among the sectors most heavily hit by the lockdowns and general restrictions associated with the Covid pandemic. While we still have to jump through countless bureaucratic hoops in order to travel and gain access to live events, at least we’re finally allowed to have them. Pretty much every keynote speaker on the first morning of BBWF 21 reflected on this.telecoms.com
Comments / 0