CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

BT celebrates the return of live collaboration at BBWF 21

By Scott Bicheno
telecoms.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK operator group BT was prominent on the first day of Broadband World Forum 2021 as the telecoms industry welcomed the opportunity to meet in person once more. Trade shows have been among the sectors most heavily hit by the lockdowns and general restrictions associated with the Covid pandemic. While we still have to jump through countless bureaucratic hoops in order to travel and gain access to live events, at least we’re finally allowed to have them. Pretty much every keynote speaker on the first morning of BBWF 21 reflected on this.

telecoms.com

Comments / 0

Related
telecoms.com

Telefonica turns to blockchain to help telcos flog towers

Telefonica and partner Atrebo have unveiled plans to use blockchain to gain greater visibility and control of telecoms towers, something that will be very useful for any party looking to offload these types of assets. Telefónica Tech, the Spanish incumbent’s digital arm, said it will use its TrustOS blockchain platform...
BUSINESS
telecoms.com

TelcoDR launches $1 billion telco cloud fund

Danielle Royston (pictured), the founder of eponymous TelcoDR, which is dedicated to encouraging telcos move into the public cloud, has dug up a ton of cash to help the cause. The $1 billion Telco Transformation Fund seems to be a kind of incubator/VC operation that will chuck money at companies involved in the development and cloudification of software products for the telco market. It will be overseen by a new TelcoDR subsidiary called Skyvera, which will also incubate companies acquired by the fund with support, advice, etc.
BUSINESS
telecoms.com

Liberty Global reportedly looking at Belgian asset sale

The industry’s next towers deal could come in Belgium, where Liberty Global is reportedly mulling offloading passive infrastructure owned by its Telenet unit. Unnamed sources cited by Bloomberg report that cable TV, broadband and mobile operator Telenet is working with Goldman Sachs on the divestment of around 3,000 telecoms towers.
BUSINESS
telecoms.com

Virgin Media O2 incentivises subscribers to double-down on its services

Newly combined VMO2 has unveiled its first major product refresh since the merger completed, offering twice as much data goodness if customers double-down. There’s not much point in going to all the trouble of creating a converged telco unless you try to get people buying all your services. That’s apparently easier said than done, with the BT and EE brands still quite distinct from each other after that merger, but VMO2 is giving it a go nonetheless.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Shuter
telecoms.com

Telefonica sells El Salvador business…again

Telefonica has brokered a deal to sell its operations in El Salvador just over a year after a previous attempt to offload the business collapsed. And this time around, the purchase price is less than half the figure it agreed last time around. The operator plans to sell Telefonica El...
BUSINESS
telecoms.com

Rakuten Mobile buys into the towers business

Rakuten Mobile is acquiring a stake in towers operator JTower, a move that should help it to roll out its network more quickly and cost-effectively. Japan’s newest mobile operator said it has agreed to buy an undisclosed number of JTower shares from its president and chief executive Atsushi Tanaka for – wait for it – an undisclosed sum. As such, it will gain an equity stake in the company…but of course we don’t know what size of stake.
BUSINESS
telecoms.com

KDDI and SoftBank add Nokia to shared 5G RAN ticket

Nokia has secured itself a piece of the action in the shared 5G radio network being rolled out by Japan’s KDDI and SoftBank. The telcos announced plans to deploy a shared network, or a Multi-Operator Radio Access Network (MORAN), in June, using equipment from Ericsson and other vendors. We now know that Nokia is one of those other vendors.
BUSINESS
telecoms.com

Inmarsat backs up IoT push with commercial study

Businesses worldwide will allocate the biggest slice of their IT budget to Internet of Things (IoT) services in the next few years, according to new research published by Inmarsat. That’s great news for the UK satellite operator, which is pushing its own IoT capabilities pretty hard at the moment. It...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bt Group#Software#Covid#Bt Enterprise#Vodafone#Division X#Openreach#Western European
telecoms.com

Google launches a more flexible iteration of its cloud portfolio

Google Distributed Cloud is a collection of hardware, software and services that aren’t restricted to the public cloud. The thinking seems to be to offer Google Cloud goodness to companies hesitant to go all-in on the public cloud, which seems sensible. In his blog announcing the development Google GM and VP of Product for IaaS, Sachin Gupta, was keep to empathise with organizations that can’t or won’t move their entire workloads to the public cloud for whatever reason.
BUSINESS
AFP

Facebook eyes 10,000 EU jobs to build 'metaverse'

Facebook on Monday announced plans to hire 10,000 people in the European Union to build the "metaverse", a virtual reality version of the internet that the tech giant sees as the future. The European  Union hires, spread over the next five years, will include "highly specialised engineers", but the company otherwise gave few details of its plans for the new metaverse team.  
BUSINESS
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: BT restock sells out plus how to pre-order Microsoft’s mini fridge

UPDATE: EE and BT restocks sell out, plus how to pre-order the Xbox series X mini fridge from GameLaunched in November 2020, the Xbox series X continues to be sold out absolutely everywhere online. A perfect storm of global chip shortages and supply chain bottlenecks has slowed production of Microsoft’s next-gen console to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy the Xbox.The smaller, cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find online and on the high street, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out almost as soon as new stock appears. Knowing...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Best TV deals in the UK for October 2021: Cheap sets from Sony, Samsung, LG and more

Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a wider screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this October.If you’re not quite sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1080p (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or Ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TechRadar

Black Friday drone deals 2021: early sales and what to expect

The Black Friday drone deals are usually one of the best times to grab a big discount on the world's best drones – and this year could be a particularly fruitful one. While DJI still dominates sky-based cameras, the competition has become increasingly hot this year – and that could mean some bargains for aerial photographers and videographers.
ELECTRONICS
Variety

Apple Music Is Launching a Voice-Only Siri Plan for $4.99 per Month

Apple is introducing a new Apple Music plan — available exclusively through Siri — which will be half the price of its regular individual plan, aimed at driving up sales of Siri-enabled devices. Apple Music Voice will cost $4.99/month, launching in 17 countries this fall. It will let listeners launch any song (choosing from more than 90 million tracks), pick from hundreds of preset playlists, and access Apple Music Radio using only Siri voice commands, with full playback controls including unlimited song-skipping through Siri, the tech giant announced. (Users will be able to use the Apple Music app to control, but...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Britain tries to win over international investors at post-Brexit London summit

Britain’s government will seek to woo global financiers at London’s Science Museum on Tuesday after years of uncertainty triggered by Brexit and the pandemic chilled overseas investment in the country. The leaders of some of the world’s largest financial institutions will then be hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle.The drive to attract foreign investment into the country follows a sharp drop in the number of projects funded from external sources since the 2016 referendum and a fall in 2020, following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to figures from the trade department.Conversations with investors are starting to turn a corner with...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Government takes over Southeastern train services

Train services on Southeastern’s network will be taken over by the Government on Sunday after the franchise holder failed to declare more than £25 million of taxpayer funding.The switch, announced last month, involves the Department for Transport (DfT) running trains under the Operator of Last Resort (OLR).Southeastern’s network is one of the busiest networks in Britain, stretching across south-east England including London, Kent, East Sussex and the High Speed 1 line.Passengers are unlikely to see any immediate changes as the trains, timetables and fares will stay the same, and staff will remain in place.The franchise was owned by Govia –...
TRAFFIC
telecoms.com

Microsoft pulls LinkedIn out of China

US tech giant Microsoft has decided operating a social network in China has become too much like hard work. In a blog post, SVP of Engineering at LinkedIn Mohak Shroff said he would be scrapping the special version of LinkedIn Microsoft made for China later this year because it has become impossible to do properly. Being a corporate type, however, he had to dress it up in oblique, euphemistic language, featuring talk of ‘sunsetting’ and a ‘challenging operating environment’.
BUSINESS
telecoms.com

Adtran makes its mmWave FWA move

There are increasing signs that millimetre wave might finally become useful with Adtran joining the race to apply it to fixed wireless access. The new MetNet mmWave mesh wireless access and backhaul solution makes use of the 60 GHz band to provide high-bandwidth wireless connectivity in areas where it’s not practical to use fixed-line. One of the benefits of using the 60 GHz band is that it’s unlicensed, unlike lower frequency mmWave bands, which means Adtran is able to avoid the clutches of rapacious licensing authorities.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy