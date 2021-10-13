How to Change Administrator On Your Windows 10/11 PC

Windows 11 will be available to Windows 10 users via Windows Update starting on October 5, 2021 and it will be a free update. Windows 10 was a free upgrade from Windows 7 and 8 installations, but that was supposed to be only temporarily free. It sounds like Windows 11 will be completely free with no time limit as long as it’s installed as an upgrade. Years ago, Microsoft required users to pay for new operating system version upgrades. Windows 8 was $40 as an upgrade and that was a huge discount from the normal prices. Windows 10 was supposed to be the last version of Windows in terms of major version upgrades as it was meant to be a “software as a service” model. Windows as a Service was kind of awful though. See: “Windows as a Service” isn’t really working It got a lot better in the past couple years where they stopped added broken features and started fixing bugs and keeping things stable though. That’s all gone now as stable, consistent, familiar, computing systems don’t sell new computers. Windows 11 has an interesting new design that certainly looks nice, but there are a lot of interaction design problems that might degrade your ability to get things done. If that’s okay with you and you think it’s worth a try anyway, please proceed.

