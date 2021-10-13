CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

AG sides with newspaper: Turn over the information

anjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow hard is it to find out how much PSJA ISD spent to get grass cut by an outside vendor at 10 of its campuses?. It’s not like we’re asking for job evaluations. How hard is it to get a copy of its settlement agreement with one of its former top administrators? How hard is it to get a copy of the recent health insurance contract it signed? How hard is it to get invoice copies of any and all monies it may have spent with a Laredo-based company for promotional material (T-shirts)?

www.anjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

A newspaper informed Missouri about a website flaw. The governor accused it of ‘hacking.’

An earlier version of this story misspelled the Missouri governor's name as Michael Parsons. It is Parson. This story has been corrected. You are reading these words right now because your computer or phone was sent a number of files telling the device what words to display and how they should be formatted. One of those files included HTML, HyperText Markup Language, that uses tags such as <strong> and <a> to tell your browser how to bold or link words and images. It isn’t code, really, just text surrounded by little triggers that your browser knows how to interpret. Since your computer was sent this file, you’re free to look at it. If you’re on your desktop or laptop, find the “View source” command in the menu at the top of your screen. That’s this page’s source code, written in HTML.
MISSOURI STATE
West Virginia Record

AG's office warns those seeking college financial aid to protect information

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office is urging college-bound students to protect personal information when preparing to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid in light of this month’s opening of the application window. Students are encouraged not to overlook the word “free” as they prepare...
CHARLESTON, WV
Hutch Post

Mann and colleagues send letter to AG's office over FBI investigation

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS) co-signed a letter alongside U.S. Representative Lisa McClain (R-MI) and 61 of their colleagues to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland expressing concerns with his recent FBI investigation request regarding parents speaking out against school curriculums at school board meetings. "We have the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psja Isd#Advance#The Texas Ag
Star-Banner

'Blow his head off': Supreme Court must strip federal agents of absolute immunity

Our view: The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is stalled in Congress, so it’s now up to the justices. There should be no Constitution-free zone in the USA. Kevin Byrd's ordeal began in the parking lot of a bar near Houston, where he says a federal Homeland Security agent pointed a gun at him and threatened to “put a bullet through his f---ing skull.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Newsom asks the courts to halt a COVID vaccine mandate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who previously said that Democratic politicians should "lean into" COVID-19 policies such as vaccine mandates and issued the nation's first such mandate for schoolchildren, is trying to get the federal courts to halt a vaccine mandate for prison guards. Two weeks ago, a federal judge ruled...
PUBLIC HEALTH
stjohnsource.com

Human Services Issues Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT)

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Second Amendment case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions

The stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of the plaintiffs, […] The post Second Amendment case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump wanted to slash the federal government. But federal agencies are doing just fine.

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series on current challenges facing the federal bureaucracy from “Rethinking Our Democracy.” A joint initiative by the Center for Effective Government (@UChicagoCEG) at the University of Chicago and Protect Democracy (@protctdemocracy), “Rethinking our Democracy” produces written series on key areas of institutional and democratic reform. All other articles can be found here.
POTUS
tucson.com

Brnovich asks U.S. to investigate Facebook over sharing of smuggling information

PHOENIX — Arizona’s attorney general claims Facebook admits to aiding human smuggling, and he wants U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate. The company denies it is letting cartel operations use its website to connect with people trying to get into this country illegally. But a company official concedes that Facebook does “allow people to share information about how to enter a country illegally or request information about how to be smuggled.’’
PHOENIX, AZ
WTAJ

AG Shapiro: Senators subpoena to expose private voter information

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro Thursday filed a motion asking the Commonwealth Court to block a subpoena he says could compromise millions of Pennsylvania voters’ personal information. Shapiro says the subpoena issued by Senate Committee Senators Cris Dush and Jake Corman demands access to nine million residents’ personal information which the senators […]
HARRISBURG, PA
ABQJournal

Treasurer sides with legislators in dispute over federal money

SANTA FE – State Treasurer Tim Eichenberg has sided with two legislators – one Republican and one Democrat – in their legal dispute with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office over authority to spend more than $1.7 billion in federal relief funds. The state Supreme Court has asked for formal responses...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
SCDNReports

AG Yost Opposes Federal Policy Intrusive to Private Bank Information

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, along with 19 other state attorneys general, has sent a letter to the U.S. Treasury Department in opposition to a new federal policy that would provide the federal government with access to nearly every American’s bank account and financial transaction information. “This makes the IRS...
POLITICS
Reuters

19 U.S. states seek to block postal service cutbacks

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The state attorneys general of 19 states and the District of Columbia on Thursday filed an administrative complaint seeking to block U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's 10-year strategic plan to close some local post offices, slow some mail deliveries and cut some retail hours. The...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy