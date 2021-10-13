Debt and Taxes

Merry Christmas. This year we'll all be able to celebrate boxing day (the day when we send back every President Joe Biden gift because we can't afford it). Eleven Republican senators caved and voted for a short-term extension of the national debt limit (which adds a whole new meaning to Christmas). A couple hundred billion more to spend, of course, doesn't solve anything since that amounts to chicken feed to those now occupying Capitol Hill. Nor does increasing the debt limit by any amount ultimately solve anything. The more we owe, the more precarious our financial situation becomes.