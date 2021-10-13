Debt and Taxes

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMerry Christmas. This year we'll all be able to celebrate boxing day (the day when we send back every President Joe Biden gift because we can't afford it). Eleven Republican senators caved and voted for a short-term extension of the national debt limit (which adds a whole new meaning to Christmas). A couple hundred billion more to spend, of course, doesn't solve anything since that amounts to chicken feed to those now occupying Capitol Hill. Nor does increasing the debt limit by any amount ultimately solve anything. The more we owe, the more precarious our financial situation becomes.

As part of President Joe Biden's plan to crack down on tax evasion by the wealthy, one proposal has proved incendiary: A plan to require banks to report to the Internal Revenue Service several new pieces of information from U.S. bank accounts. It has drawn condemnation from the finance industry and some lawmakers, while stoking fears among ordinary Americans that the government plans to monitor their day-to-day spending.
Editor’s note: This article is part of a series on current challenges facing the federal bureaucracy from “Rethinking Our Democracy.” A joint initiative by the Center for Effective Government (@UChicagoCEG) at the University of Chicago and Protect Democracy (@protctdemocracy), “Rethinking our Democracy” produces written series on key areas of institutional and democratic reform. All other articles can be found here.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is entering a crucial two weeks for his ambitious agenda, racing to conclude contentious congressional negotiations ahead of both domestic deadlines and a chance to showcase his administration’s accomplishments on a global stage. Biden and his fellow Democrats are struggling to bridge intraparty divides by month’s end to pass a […]
President Joe Biden's administration faces crises of its own making at the southern border, at the nation’s ports, in Afghanistan, with inflation, and in public health. That’s a lot. Making them worse is the tendency (amounting to an instinct) of top officials to disappear at the first sign of trouble and blame other people. As battle is joined (literally, not just metaphorically, in Afghanistan), they do not march to the sound of the guns but scuttle away. They are utterly unsuited to the jobs they occupy.
U.S. citizens and financial institutions are concerned about the Biden administration’s goals to get banks to report to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) aggregate inflows from a customer’s bank account annually that exceed $600. Mainstream media is reporting and Big Tech’s swarm of fact-checkers have said that some lawmakers are mischaracterizing the proposal.
(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
With the pandemic showing no signs of abating, many Americans have been holding out hope for a new stimulus package. Unfortunately, the government, particularly Congress, does not appear to be interested in another stimulus payment. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, circulated a petition on Change.org last year calling for...
The US transportation secretary on Sunday warned that America's supply chain woes including clogged ports will drag into next year, potentially cramping the upcoming holiday shopping season in the world's largest economy. Pete Buttigieg did the rounds on US political talk shows to stress that President Joe Biden's administration was doing everything it could to alleviate congestion at the country's overloaded ports, railways and roads, and that the government will "re-evaluate all of our options" to relieve the bottlenecks. But "a lot of the challenges that we have been experiencing this year will continue into next year," the transport chief and former presidential candidate told CNN's "State of the Union" show. Buttigieg added that the supply side crunch was being exacerbated by extraordinary pent-up demand in the United States.
The current debate rocking Washington D.C. is one that many people consider to be merely a technical annoyance, but to others such as myself, it is of crucial importance for our future. The debt ceiling. What is the debt ceiling, and why is there such partisan division over this issue...
