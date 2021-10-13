CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks inch mostly higher on Wall Street in early trading

By The Associated Press
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are inching higher in early trading on Wall Street led by strength in several Big Tech companies. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the early going Wednesday. The benchmark index is coming off a three-day losing streak. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed. Delta Air Lines fell 3.4% despite reporting higher earnings as the airline warned that higher fuel and labor costs could affect its profitability going forward. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.55% even after the government reported another jump in consumer prices last month.

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Biotech Stocks Poised for Jaw-Dropping Growth

Jasper Therapeutics is developing a drug that could revolutionize hematopoietic cell therapy. NRx Pharmaceuticals might have a breakthrough treatment for COVID patients suffering from respiratory failure. Over the past 10 years, U.S. stocks have delivered outstanding returns for investors. The major stock indices such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Times Daily

Asian shares slide as Chinese growth data disappoints

Asian shares were mostly lower on Monday after China reported its economy grew at a meager 4.9% annual pace in July-September. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

2 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now With $500

Investing what may seem like a small sum of money can give your portfolio a healthy boost. Etsy is a thriving e-commerce platform selling handcrafted goods to buyers all over the world. Square offers both individuals and merchants an easy-to-use financial services tool. The most important first steps to financial...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Air Lines#Wall Street#Labor Costs#Big Tech#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Ford stock gains after China sales report, with Q3 down but year-to-date sales up

Shares of Ford Motor Co. edged up 0.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the automaker reported overnight third-quarter China vehicle sales that fell from a year ago, amid continued challenges resulting from the semiconductor shortage, but outperformed its U.S. vehicle sales performance by a wide margin. The company said it sold 150,100 vehicles in Greater China during the quarter, down 8.7% from a year ago, while Lincoln brand passenger vehicle sales increased 24%. The year-to-date total has reached 457,000 vehicles, up 11% from the year-ago period. That compares with a 25.8% decline in third-quarter U.S. vehicles sales, with Lincoln-brands sales down 35.8%, according to a MarketWatch analysis of monthly data, and a 7.0% drop in year-to-date sales through September. Ford's stock has soared 75.8% year to date through Thursday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have rallied 38.5% and the S&P 500 has advanced 16.8%.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Charles Schwab stock rises toward another record after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charles Schwab Corp. climbed 1.1% toward another record in premarket trading Friday, after the discount broker reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, as continued bullish investor sentiment helped produce a five-fold increase in trading revenue. Net income rose to $1.53 billion, or 74 cents a share, from $698 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 84 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 81 cents. Revenue grew 86.7% to $4.57 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $4.52 billion. Net interest revenue increased 51.2% to $2.03 billion, just shy of the FactSet consensus of $2.04 billion, while trading revenue soared 432.6% to $964 million to beat forecasts of $897.3 million. Total client assets as of Sept. 30 was $7.61 trillion, up from $6.69 trillion at the end of 2020. The stock, which closed at a record $78.11 on Thursday, has run up 47.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.8%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
Ottumwa Courier

Stocks rise as Wall Street heads for best week since July

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are climbing again on Friday, as encouraging reports on the economy and corporate profits help Wall Street firm itself following a shaky few weeks. The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 337 points, or 1%, at 35,249, as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% higher.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Prologis stock jumps after earnings beat expectations, amid record increases in market rents

Shares of Prologis Inc. rallied 1.7% toward a fifth straight gain Friday, after the real estate investment trust focused leasing logistics facilities reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, and boosted its full-year outlook, amid record increases in market rents and valuations. Net income more than doubled to $722.0 million, or 97 cents a share, from $298.7 million, or 40 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Core funds from operations per share increased to $1.04 from 90 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.03. Total revenue rose 9.3% to $1.18 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.04 billion....
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy