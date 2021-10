The longer I’m in this business the less “brief” it gets. I started in Eau Claire, WI at 18. Five years later I was in Madison working for Midwest Family Broadcasting. Five years later I was in Dallas with CBS primarily over KRLD-AM with some time working with KRLD-FM. I then went to Tucson with Journal Broadcast Group, where I would earn my first programming stripes with 104.1 The Truth and ESPN 104.9. After three years there I went back to CBS to lead the team at KILT in Houston. After spending almost six years there I found my way to the Quad Cities as the Operations Manager (Director of Content) for Townsquare Media and our five brands here.

