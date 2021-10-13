CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Best Live Theater of the Past Year

RFT (Riverfront Times)
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, great theater takes a madman’s touch. When that madman is Shakespeare’s King Lear, it takes a special kind of madness, the sort that can encompass the role of a monarch at the height of his power, and then, over the course of two and a half hours, demonstrate a degree of cataclysmic self-destruction that can captivate audiences for centuries. This summer in St. Louis, that madman was Tony Award-winning actor André De Shields, who led a cast of actors of color in the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s production of King Lear. With the legendary dialogue unchanged, director Carl Cofield used the setting, costumes and music to reach new heights in presenting the downfall of an old, hurt king. It was theater at its most powerful. Staged just as COVID-19 vaccines opened a window of hope for escaping the insanity of our current time, the production reminded us how deep the scars of distrust can run — and what happens when we let our demons take control. —Danny Wicentowski.

www.riverfronttimes.com

RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Music Festival

Not since the untimely demise of LouFest has a local festival attempted such an ambitious undertaking as the inaugural edition of Music at the Intersection. Spanning three days and six venues, and bringing more than 60 acts to its stages — including such luminaries as Roy Ayers, Keyon Harrold, Lee Fields and the Expressions, Tonina, Marquise Knox, Lalah Hathaway and dozens more — the festival was decidedly a hit for those who attended. It really only suffered from its unfortunate timing. When the show was first announced, vaccines were rolling out steadily to the masses and things were beginning to look brighter and brighter after more than a year of pandemic-inspired darkness. But by the time the date of the show rolled around, St. Louis and the country at large were again in the grips of a COVID-19 surge, spurred on by the delta variant that blotted out the sun once more. At the risk of being naive, that hopefully won’t be an issue next year — God, please — and music fans will feel comfortable enough to flock in droves to Grand Center for the best music festival that St. Louis has to offer. —Daniel Hill.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Music Streaming Series

In a year jam-packed with livestreamed events, with every musician starved for an audience and every music fan jonesing for their live performance fix, one St. Louis streaming series stood head and shoulders above the rest. The Sinkhole’s “I Watched Music on the Internet” series brought an eclectic mix of some of the city’s finest acts together, thanks to owner Matt Stuttler’s many years spent booking local music, and featured everything from the garage rock of Shitstorm to the daddy-daughter duo Electric Toothbrush Sisters to the genre-bending hip-hop of 18andCounting to the blistering metal of the Lion’s Daughter. And, setting the whole thing really over the top, the four-show set of performances was shot on a sound and light stage operated by the pros at Arch City Audio Visual Services, who usually lend their talents to far larger productions, including popular Pink Floyd tribute act El Monstero. It was an exceptionally odd confluence of pandemic-related events that made it all possible — ones that, frankly, we’d prefer never again to repeat — but the end result was the nearest approximation to attending an actual live show that many of us saw in all of 2020. And for that, we’re forever grateful. —Daniel Hill.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Local Album

With all due respect, fuck Pitchfork. The members of Foxing may be too polite to express such a sentiment, but we here at the RFT pride ourselves on calling out injustice when it’s plainly warranted, regardless of the level of vulgarity required. And so, as the online publication awarded one of St. Louis’ finest local acts a tepid 6.0 (what, no decimal points on this one, you absolute dorks?) out of 10.0 for its latest release, August’s breathtakingly ambitious, hauntingly beautiful Draw Down the Moon, with the writer even going so far as to accuse the record of peddling the “frustratingly anonymous sounds of 2010s festival rock,” we at this publication could be added to the chorus of fans who responded immediately with a full-throated “What the fuck?” The band, of course, took the matter in stride, with frontman Conor Murphy hopping onto Twitter to attempt to calm the angry masses. “At the end of the day, Pitchfork didn’t love this album and that’s OK,” Murphy wrote. “The heart of this is that there’s no need to attack anyone or be bitter.” We beg to differ, Foxing: You guys released the best album of the year, Pitchfork is staffed by hacks who got it wrong, and we got your back. Please continue to create some of the most thoughtful and genre-melding rock this city has to offer — and, as always, fuck the haters. —Daniel Hill.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Arts & Entertainment

In a year that demanded creativity to do just about everything, St. Louis’ creative class was up to the challenge. Local artists, musicians, theaters and performers continue to do amazing work somehow — and luckily for us, figure out new ways for us to experience it. Maybe you were among the fortunate many who caught a performance or two of the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s production of King Lear. And even if you weren’t, you can still enjoy the smarts of Foxing to take advantage of Tony Award-winning actor André De Shields’ time in town to incorporate him, in full Lear costume and on the set, into the band’s amazing new album. That delightful surprise will live as a bizarre, wonderful time capsule of this time. But there have also been reimagined concert series and streaming performances you would actually want to watch — and locals getting some well-deserved national and international attention. They’ve all provided a sky full of silver linings. —Doyle Murphy.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Radio Show

Think of Rocket 88 (Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on 88.1 KDHX; rocket88@kdhx.org) as a music blog in the mid-aughts; the best indie-pop songs are free to hear, the writers are a bit snarky (but in the most entertaining ways), and you don’t have to deal with all the annoying pop-ups. DJ Darren Snow is the James Murphy of the St. Louis music scene, yet one who is rarely in the spotlight. Maybe you saw him spin at Cabin Inn in City Museum, or he helped you find your new favorite band at Euclid Records or Vintage Vinyl back in the day. He was there and always on top of what’s new. Rocket 88 is the coffee you need driving to work on Tuesday mornings. Pop music never tasted so good! —Jack Probst.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Neighborhood to Live In

It’s quiet at night, the restaurants are amazing, the neighbors are nice, and the streets smell of freshly baked bread each morning. That’s right, there’s nothing quite like living on the Hill. The home of Yogi Berra and Joe Garagiola Sr. is well known as the top place in St. Louis to stop in for a hearty Italian dinner, but living there brings a whole other world of pleasures. In addition to fabulous meals, the Hill offers gorgeous little family houses, tiny (yet packed) neighborhood grocery stores, small shops, walkable sidewalks, huge church culture, a tight sense of community and countless nonnas outside sweeping their front porches. Living on the Hill is like traveling back in time, but with the ability to bring home high-quality olive oil as a souvenir. —Jaime Lees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

