CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

realme GT NEO2 5G launched in India, features Snapdragon 870, 65W fast charging, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, and more

By Divyang Makwana
mobigyaan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRealme has launched its latest GT Series smartphone, the realme GT NEO2 5G making it a total of three smartphones in its realme GT Series – realme GT 5G, realme GT NEO2 5G, and realme GT Master Edition 5G. The realme GT NEO2 5G is a flagship grade smartphone featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC for processing and offers a whopping 65W SuperDart fast charging.

www.mobigyaan.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Realme GT Neo 2 launch in India teased

The Realme GT Neo 2 will be the next smartphone from the company to launch in India. The launch of the phone was confirmed by CEO Madhav Sheth a few days back on Twitter, and now the company has started teasing the launch of the phone in India. Although the...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Amoled#Qualcomm Snapdragon#Snapdragon 870#E4#Superdart#Dolby Atmos#Matte Ag#Ui
GeekyGadgets

Realme GT Neo2 is headed to Europe

The Realme GT Neo2 was made official last month, the handset will go on sale in India this month. It has now also been confirmed that the handset is coming to Europe. As a reminder the Realme GT Neo2 comes with a 6.62 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Realme GT Neo2 appears on Google Play Console with Snapdragon 870

Earlier today, the pricing and the launch date of the upcoming Realme GT Neo2 were leaked. Now, the smartphone has appeared on the Google Play Console listing revealing its key specs. The Realme GT Neo2’s Play console listing confirms that the phone has a 1084 x 2400 pixels resolution screen....
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Realme GT Neo2 price in India tipped before announcement

The Realme GT Neo 2 will be launching this month in India. Tipster Yogesh Brar has claimed that the smartphone will be launching within the next 10 days in the country. He has also speculated on the pricing of the device. Considering the fact that the GT Neo2 will be...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Realme GT Neo2 lands in India October 13th

We recently heard that the Realme GT Neo2 would be coming to Europe this month, now we have details on when it will ;launch in India. The Realme GT Neo2 is headed to India next week, it will be launching in India on the 13th of October, which is next Wednesday.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
nashvillechatterclass.com

Realme GT Neo 2T Tipped to Launch This Month with 48MP Matrix Camera and 120Hz Display

Realme GT Neo 2T might launch this month with MediaTek chipset and 48MP matrix camera. Last month, Realme launched the GT Neo 2 mid-range smartphone in China, which is set to launch on October 13 in India. While the international Realme fans are waiting for Realme GT Neo 2, the company is reportedly gearing up to launch a new Neo-series phone. According to a reliable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, Realme GT Neo 2 is in the pipeline which will launch in China this month.
NFL
gizmochina.com

Black Shark 4S Pro may feature Snapdragon 888+, 144Hz display

It was revealed in the previous month by a China-based MOBA game that Black Shark will be announcing the Black Shark 4S and Black Shark 4S Pro gaming smartphones soon. A reliable tipster from China has shared the key specs of the Black Shark 4S Pro model. As per the...
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Realme announces a European launch for the budget 120Hz 8i smartphone

The Realme 8i is a 4G/LTE-only smartphone; however, it is also the first device to launch with its MediaTek Helio-series chipset. The new SoC upgrades to a 120Hz refresh rate on the phone, thereby bringing this high-end spec to the budget category. Now, this prospect is on its way to Europe, set to launch during an event set for later in October 2021.
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

realme GT NEO 2 5G coming to India on Oct 13

Smartphone brand realme on Thursday confirmed that it is all set to unveil its latest flagship smartphone -- GT NEO 2 5G -- in India on October 13. The company said that the smartphone will be a premium mid-range device that will come equipped with Qualcomm. Snapdragon. 870 5G, 120Hz...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Realme GT Neo 2T in works, likely to launch this month

Realme China CMO Xu Qi took to Weibo today to claim that the GT Neo2 series has a new product. He seems to be hinting at a new GT Neo phone powered by a different flagship chip. It can be said based on Digital Chat Station’s Weibo post that this device could be arriving in the Chinese market as the Realme GT Neo 2T.
CELL PHONES
techweez.com

Infinix Note 11 Pro To Feature 120Hz Display and Telephoto Lens

Infinix isn’t dialling down on the number of devices up for launch before the year ends. The smartphone company is now gearing up to unveil the Infinix Note 11 Pro. The Infinix Note 11 Pro will be the successor to the amazing Infinix Note 10 Pro from early this year. Infinix is prepping to launch the Note 10 Pro right after the company launched the Infinix Zero X series in the country.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Realme will launch a Dimensity 1200-powered version of the GT Neo2 soon

The Neo2 is the latest member of the Realme GT series of Android smartphones. It is powered by the high-end Snapdragon 870 SoC. However, the OEM is now rumored to have a version of this same phone with a different processor from a different company in the works. It may be the same as the Neo2 in nearly every other respect.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

REDMAGIC 6S Pro 5G smartphone features a Snapdragon 888+ Flagship chip and AMOLED screen

Take your gaming to new heights with the REDMAGIC 6S Pro 5G smartphone. Featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ Flagship chip, it provides minimal loading errors during intense sessions. In fact, this 5G smartphone is built for gamers with its 6.8-inch AMOLED screen that delivers beautiful visuals. Moreover, the REDMAGIC 6S Pro has a 165 Hz display refresh rate and 720 Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate, so you can take full control with ultra-low latency. Additionally, this smartphone includes a built-in turbofan for increased airflow to prevent it from overheating. Best of all, this phone comes with upgraded shoulder triggers for great control and comfort. Finally, with a generous 5050 mAh battery, it powers for long periods before it requires charging. All the while, with 66 watts, it remains cool while it’s on charge.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

realme GT 5G Android 12 Early Access program goes live in China

Chinese tech brand realme has confirmed to unveil realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 on October 13. Ahead of that, the company has kicked off the ‘Android 12 Eary Access’ program for realme GT 5G in its home country. The realme GT 5G is the brand’s first and the...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy