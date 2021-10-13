realme GT NEO2 5G launched in India, features Snapdragon 870, 65W fast charging, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, and more

Take your gaming to new heights with the REDMAGIC 6S Pro 5G smartphone. Featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ Flagship chip, it provides minimal loading errors during intense sessions. In fact, this 5G smartphone is built for gamers with its 6.8-inch AMOLED screen that delivers beautiful visuals. Moreover, the REDMAGIC 6S Pro has a 165 Hz display refresh rate and 720 Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate, so you can take full control with ultra-low latency. Additionally, this smartphone includes a built-in turbofan for increased airflow to prevent it from overheating. Best of all, this phone comes with upgraded shoulder triggers for great control and comfort. Finally, with a generous 5050 mAh battery, it powers for long periods before it requires charging. All the while, with 66 watts, it remains cool while it’s on charge.

