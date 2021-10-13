realme GT NEO2 5G launched in India, features Snapdragon 870, 65W fast charging, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, and more
Realme has launched its latest GT Series smartphone, the realme GT NEO2 5G making it a total of three smartphones in its realme GT Series – realme GT 5G, realme GT NEO2 5G, and realme GT Master Edition 5G. The realme GT NEO2 5G is a flagship grade smartphone featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC for processing and offers a whopping 65W SuperDart fast charging.www.mobigyaan.com
Comments / 0