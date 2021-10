North Penn 5, CB West 1 >> Maddie Waldspurger led the way for the Knights (11-3) with three goals, while Belle Sparango added two goals as the Knights began the second half of the SOL Colonial season. Annabelle Smink and Melissa Sessler played strong defense to hold the Bucks to one goal. Kiera Holt had five saves in net for North Penn, which is home against Pennridge on Wednesday for Senior Night.

