The price has resettled at $186.26. Litecoin price analysis shows bullish trend. Support is evidently strong at $147.02. The bulls have been ruling the price charts for the past few weeks and even today a rise in price has been reported. The price is again at the $186.26 level, as the bulls were able to make a successful comeback in the last 24-hours. Although a noticeable drop in price occurred earlier, the bulls have been able to recover and have managed to take the price above $186 yet again. The price may increase further in the upcoming hours as well, which is highly motivating for buyers.

