The New York Giants are coming off a tough defeat against their divisional rival the Dallas Cowboys 44-20 in Week 5. Just when it looked like the Giants were starting to get on the right track after defeating the New Orleans Saints in overtime, the injury bug has come to haunt them. It’s not that the Rams should overlook them in any way, but the injuries that occurred were to several key players who are important to the Giants offense starting with their starting quarterback.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO