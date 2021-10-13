CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zakk Wylde Once Pranked Ozzy Osbourne Hiding Sh-t in His Sofa

The album may have been called , but there were plenty of tears to be had with a revenge shit-filled prank that occurred between Ozzy Osbourne's touring band at the time and the Prince of Darkness, according to a story shared by Zakk Wylde in the latest edition of Metal Hammer.

