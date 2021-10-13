CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ Docu-Series Gets Dazzling 4-Minute Trailer

By Best Classic Bands Staff
bestclassicbands.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official trailer has been released for the eagerly awaited docu-series, The Beatles: Get Back, from director Peter Jackson. The documentary film will be presented as a three-part series, each approximately two hours in length, exclusively on Disney+ over the Thanksgiving weekend. The presentation, for which the Academy Award-winning director has spent the past three years restoring and editing, will roll out over three days, November 25, 26 and 27, 2021. The nearly four-minute trailer dazzles with intimate footage from the band’s recording process as their self-imposed deadline to complete the album approaches. Watch it below.

