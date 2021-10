Ever go to a concert and get an America's Funniest Home Videos moment? During Alice Cooper's Thursday (Oct. 7) show in Charlotte, a blooper reel moment occurred right off the bat as the theatrical frontman slammed his cane down on the stage during show opener "Feed My Frankenstein," only for it to break in two with the newly fragmented part ricocheting the opposite direction and plunking guitarist Nita Strauss across her head as she played.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO