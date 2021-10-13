‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Trailer Features Never-Before-Seen Footage of the Fab Four

"Don't let me down!" Disney has debuted a full-length official trailer for the new The Beatles documentary called The Beatles: Get Back, arriving on Disney+ this November. It was originally supposed to open as one long film playing in theaters exclusively last year, but with delays they're skipping theaters entirely to launch digitally exclusively. And it is being split into 3 episodes as a "docuseries" instead of a film. This is director Peter Jackson's latest work (following They Shall Not Grow Old) that he has been finishing for years, restoring hours & hours of old footage. The doc film features in-studio footage that was shot in early 1969 for the 1970 film Let It Be. "Made entirely from never-before-seen, restored footage, it provides the most intimate and honest glimpse into the creative process and relationship between John, Paul, George, and Ringo ever filmed." This docu-series is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot over 21 days, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and from more than 150 hours of unheard audio, most of which has been locked in a vault for over half a century. Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to this Beatles treasure trove, all of which has now been brilliantly restored. Take a look below.

