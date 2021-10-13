CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo Symphony Presents Memorial Concert for Community Leader Dick Anderson [1929-2020]

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, October 29, 2021 at 7:30PM at the Toledo Museum of Art’s Peristyle Theater, the Toledo Symphony Orchestra (TSO) will present a memorial concert in honor of Richard “Dick” P. Anderson, Chairman Emeritus and former CEO of The Andersons, Inc. who passed away in March 2020. The TSO will perform some of Dick’s favorite works by Antonio Vivaldi, Aaron Copland, George Gershwin, and more to celebrate his legacy and long-standing relationship with the TSO. Tickets are on sale and available to the general public at toledosymphony.com or by calling the Box Office at 419.246.8000. All proceeds will benefit the Dick Anderson Memorial Endowment Fund at the Toledo Symphony.

