Rochester, MI

Voters to decide Rochester and Rochester Hills City Council races, Rochester Hills bond proposal

candgnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER HILLS/ROCHESTER — In the Post’s coverage area, voters will decide two city council races and one ballot proposal Nov. 2. Below are profiles for the candidates and the exact language of the proposal as it appears on the ballot. Candidates were asked, in 75 words or fewer, to state their top goal(s) if elected. If a candidate went over the word limit, (…) replaces the rest of the answer. (I) indicates the candidate is an incumbent. The answers are printed verbatim except where material is omitted due to personal attacks or items we know to be false or that are blatant misrepresentations.

www.candgnews.com

