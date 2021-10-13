Data Shows Rising Open Interest for Bitcoin Futures
After trending downward this year, CME BTC futures open interest has risen 33% from Sep 7th–Oct 5th after slumping in the beginning of the year, according to Forbes. Open interest refers to the total number of derivatives contracts that have yet to be settled for an asset. Open interest data can provide a way to assess derivatives trading activity. Additionally, open interest can be used to indicate trend strength — whether money is going to continue entering or exiting a particular market.www.etftrends.com
Comments / 0