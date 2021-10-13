Data Shows Rising Open Interest for Bitcoin Futures

Rather than staying in cash, fixed income investors may want to make a dash for short-duration bonds via exchange traded funds (ETFs) offered by Vanguard. “Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake,” a Yahoo! Finance article noted. “With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term corporate bonds now instead of waiting for rates to rise, according to the Schwab Center for Financial Research.”

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO