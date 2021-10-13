CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Data Shows Rising Open Interest for Bitcoin Futures

By Parker Doyle
etftrends.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter trending downward this year, CME BTC futures open interest has risen 33% from Sep 7th–Oct 5th after slumping in the beginning of the year, according to Forbes. Open interest refers to the total number of derivatives contracts that have yet to be settled for an asset. Open interest data can provide a way to assess derivatives trading activity. Additionally, open interest can be used to indicate trend strength — whether money is going to continue entering or exiting a particular market.

www.etftrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Interest#Futures Contracts#Futures Market#Derivatives#Cme Btc#Forbes#Bitcoin Strategy Profund#Btcfx#Profunds#Proshares#Sec
etftrends.com

Rather Than Staying in Cash, Check Out These Short-Term Bond ETFs

Rather than staying in cash, fixed income investors may want to make a dash for short-duration bonds via exchange traded funds (ETFs) offered by Vanguard. “Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake,” a Yahoo! Finance article noted. “With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term corporate bonds now instead of waiting for rates to rise, according to the Schwab Center for Financial Research.”
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

Bitcoin Whale Addresses Are Rising Sharply

Large Bitcoin (BTC) addresses have jumped significantly since the start of September 2021. According to the latest data published by Santiment, BTC addresses holding between 100 and 1,000 coins have increased by approximately 2% in the last 5 weeks. 254 more Bitcoin millionaire accounts now exist compared to the start...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
ETF
etftrends.com

Stay Ahead of Inflation With This International Dividend ETF

The Biden administration has its hands full as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic but also faces headwinds of inflation. That said, investors will need to be cognizant of their options when looking at fixed income. This means looking for ways to hedge against the rising tide of inflation.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Crypto Investors Betting Big on SEC Crypto ETF

Bitcoin has crossed the $60,000 threshold for the first time in six months as investors and traders look hopeful on a SEC approval of a bitcoin futures ETFs next week, reported CNBC. If approved, the ETFs based on bitcoin futures and structured with similar investor protections as a mutual fund...
STOCKS
hypebeast.com

The U.S. Has Overtaken China As the Largest Miner of Bitcoin, Data Shows

The U.S. has now overtaken China as the largest miner of Bitcoin, according to new data from the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance. According to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (CBECI), the U.S.’ average monthly hashrate share — or computational power required to mine Bitcoin — as of July represented 35.4% of global Bitcoin mining efforts. Kazakhstan was second in average monthly hashrate share with 18.1% as of July, followed by Russia with 11.2% and Canada with 9.5%.
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

Will a Bitcoin ETF Impact the Crypto Market?

Speculation that the SEC might approve a bitcoin futures ETF as early as this week has the crypto community split on what impact a bitcoin ETF launch might have on the crypto market, Bloomberg reports. Some crypto fans have speculated that the launch of a bitcoin ETF might serve as...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Investors Want More Fixed Income ESG Options

The eyes of investors, both retail and institutional, have been increasingly on ESG investing due to a variety of factors that all revolve around climate change. A new report by RBC Global Asset Management has found that the COVID-19 pandemic has investors more committed to the space and wanting more investing options.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

As Chinese Internet Stocks Recover, KWEB Inflows Make It a Top 20 ETF

With last week’s settlement of the fine of Meituan, China’s major food delivery service, internet and tech stocks are soaring again in China this week. The Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation fined Meituan 3.44 billion yuan, the equivalent of $534.3 million, for abuses of power as the dominant company within the online food delivery market, reported CNBC. The company has been ordered to change some of its business operations, and on Monday the stock surged 8% in Hong Kong markets.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

An ETF to Provide Targeted Exposure to ESG Opportunities in Emerging Markets

The emerging companies focused on carbon reduction may be at the sweet spot of global trends, and investors can turn to an exchange traded fund strategy to ride this ongoing trend. In the recent webcast, Emerging Markets, ESG and Climate Change: One Simple Solution, Michael Lewis, head of ESG research...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Asset Allocation Weekly: Globalization Isn’t What It Used To Be

Confluence Investment Management offers various asset allocation products which are managed using “top down,” or macro, analysis. We publish asset allocation thoughts on a weekly basis in this report, updating the report every Friday, along with an accompanying podcast. The inhabitant of London could order by telephone, sipping his morning...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

A Precipitous Pullback? How to Prepare Your Portfolio

Where can investors turn with equity market trading near record highs and bond yields near historic lows? Explore how we think a third alternative — ASYMmetric returns — may be to able help de-risk your portfolios. In the upcoming webcast, A Precipitous Pullback? How to Prepare Your Portfolio, Darren Schuringa,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy