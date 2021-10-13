KidneyShare: The gift Of life
PORTAGE COUNTY – KidneyShare: The Gift Of Life will be held on Oct. 30, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., at O’so Brewing in Plover, 1800 Plover Rd. The purpose of KidneyShare: The Gift Of Life is two fold: to heighten awareness of the 100,000 Americans waiting for a life-saving kidney (3,000 persons are added to that list each month and 13 die every day because of the shortage of both living and deceased kidney donors), and to educate the public of the importance of kidney health and maintenance.stevenspoint.news
Comments / 0