New Hampshire revenues exceed projections

By Christian Wade
laconiadailysun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's overall revenue collections continue to outperform state budget writers' projections, according to a monthly revenue report. Tax receipts for September totaled $336.8 million, which is about $36.5 million above the projections for the state's two year budget and $56 million more than the previous year, according to the state Department of Administrative Services' monthly revenue report.

www.laconiadailysun.com

