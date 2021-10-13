New Hampshire revenues exceed projections

(The Center Square) – In the first three months of fiscal year 2022, Minnesota accounted for $657 million more in government revenue than forecasted in February of 2021. The Minnesota Management and Budget update shows all tax revenue exceeded expectations, with a total of 12.4% more than forecasted in 2021. Net individual income tax receipts were $155 million, 5.1% more than forecasted, while income tax withholding receipts were $153 million higher than forecast. Income tax refunds were $46 million lower than forecast. Net corporate tax receipts were $361 million 90.5% above the forecast and 46% higher than the same period one year ago.

