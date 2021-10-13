CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moving beyond America's war on wildfire: 4 ways to avoid future megafires

By RYAN E. TOMPKINS, SUSAN KOCHER, Contributing Writers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOSANGELES -- Californians have been concerned about wildfires for a long time, but the past two years have left many of them fearful and questioning whether any solutions to the fire crisis truly exist. The Dixie Fire in the Sierra Nevada burned nearly 1 million acres in 2021, including almost...

