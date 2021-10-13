CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism

By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer
Herald & Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street as investors sought out bargains, including technology stocks. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney in morning trading. Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday. The Shanghai Composite index was little...

Herald & Review

World shares mostly lower as Chinese growth data disappoints

World shares were mostly lower on Monday after China reported its economy grew at a meager 4.9% annual pace in July-September. Germany's DAX declined 0.5% to 15,506.11 and the CAC 40 in Paris gave up 0.8% to 6,676.21. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.2% to 7,216.79. The future for the Dow...
Fumio Kishida
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
MarketWatch

Charles Schwab stock rises toward another record after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charles Schwab Corp. climbed 1.1% toward another record in premarket trading Friday, after the discount broker reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, as continued bullish investor sentiment helped produce a five-fold increase in trading revenue. Net income rose to $1.53 billion, or 74 cents a share, from $698 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 84 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 81 cents. Revenue grew 86.7% to $4.57 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $4.52 billion. Net interest revenue increased 51.2% to $2.03 billion, just shy of the FactSet consensus of $2.04 billion, while trading revenue soared 432.6% to $964 million to beat forecasts of $897.3 million. Total client assets as of Sept. 30 was $7.61 trillion, up from $6.69 trillion at the end of 2020. The stock, which closed at a record $78.11 on Thursday, has run up 47.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.8%.
Ottumwa Courier

Stocks rise as Wall Street heads for best week since July

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are climbing again on Friday, as encouraging reports on the economy and corporate profits help Wall Street firm itself following a shaky few weeks. The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 337 points, or 1%, at 35,249, as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% higher.
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher, with U.S. prices up nearly 4% for the week

Oil futures rose on Friday, with U.S. benchmark crude prices posting a weekly gain of almost 4%. "Another round of strong earnings and economic data suggest the economy can still handle the current surge in energy prices," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The oil market deficit will only get wider as global stockpiles remain at low levels, unexpected demand comes from colder weather, and on surging jet fuel demand as the U.S. opens up international travel." West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 97 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $82.28 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with front-month prices up about 3.6% for the week, FactSet data show.
Daily Herald

Asian shares rise as receding debt fears spur Wall St rally

TOKYO -- Asian shares rose Thursday, tracking a rally on Wall Street after signs of progress on resolving the standoff in Congress over the debt ceiling. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.5% to finish at 27,678.21. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.7% to 7,256.70. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.8% to 2,959.46. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 2.9% to 24,659.84. Trading was closed in Shanghai for a Chinese national holiday.
Reuters

China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector, highlighting the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to prop up a faltering recovery while reining in the real estate sector.
ECONOMY
AFP

Goldman Sachs profits up 63% on surge in dealmaking activity

Goldman Sachs reported a jump in third-quarter profits Friday behind robust gains in its financial advisory and trading divisions, capping a strong week of results for large US banks. The big New York investment bank reported profits of $5.3 billion, up 63 percent on a 26 percent increase in revenues to $13.6 billion. Key drivers for Goldman during the quarter included a jump in revenues tied to completed mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and capital-raising efforts by private companies. Goldman also turned in a strong performance in its global markets division, driven by higher revenues in equity trading.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Herald & Review

3 Reasons Not to Worry About a Stock Market Crash

Sure, a market crash can be unsettling, at a minimum. At a maximum, it can have you hyperventilating and preparing to sell all your holdings. That's generally not advisable, though. Here are three reasons why you shouldn't worry about a stock market correction or crash. (Note that a correction is...
