Largest Canadian Bitcoin ETF Opens to Mutual Fund Investors

By Alex McShane
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePurpose Investments, an institutional firm with more than $12 billion under management, on Wednesday announced the launch of mutual fund units for the world’s first ETF backed and settled by Bitcoin. “We’re happy to provide another easy and secure way for Canadian investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin,” said CEO...

